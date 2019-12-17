Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Mina Sundwall chatted with Digital Journal about "Lost in Space" on Netflix, being an actress in the digital age and she revealed her dream acting partners. She is drawn to her character, Penny since she is always "very true to herself." "Penny never puts up a front for anybody else," she said. "Penny is also much smarter than she thinks she is. She doesn't give herself too much credit. Also, once in a while, she has sarcasm, but that's okay." "For anybody that watches Lost in Space, I love hearing people's reactions to it," she said. "If you can tweet me or send me an Instagram, let me know what you are thinking, that means the world." On being an actress in the digital age, Sundwall said, "It feels good. It is very exciting. Even from a PR standpoint, everything is all digital these days." Regarding the impact of streaming services on the business, she said, "It is a very exciting time. I am actually looking to get a Disney+ account. You have everything at your fingertips these days and you can binge-watch. You can binge an entire show in one great. From a viewer's perspective, it is quite exciting." She listed Meryl Streep, Sam Rockwell, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal as her dream acting partners. Each day, Sundwall is motivated by her "desire to be in a good mood." "I would rather be doing something energetic that is stimulating my brain and absorbing information than doing nothing at all," she said. "I feel better when I am doing something that is good for my brain and my body, and the people around me, and to make them happy." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "not get discouraged." "There are a lot of 'noes,' but remember that it's not always you and there's going to be 100 'noes' for a 'yes' and that 'yes' is so worth it," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "The Second Beginning." Sundwall defined the word success as "accomplishing what you've set out to do." "Being comfortable where you are, and still having room to grow," she said. To learn more about actress Mina Sundwall, follow her on Sundwall stars as Penny Robinson in the hit Netflix series Lost in Space, and its highly-anticipated second season will return on December 24. "It is very exciting," she said. "We all know what the storyline of the season has been for so long, but now we can talk about it."She is drawn to her character, Penny since she is always "very true to herself." "Penny never puts up a front for anybody else," she said. "Penny is also much smarter than she thinks she is. She doesn't give herself too much credit. Also, once in a while, she has sarcasm, but that's okay.""For anybody that watches Lost in Space, I love hearing people's reactions to it," she said. "If you can tweet me or send me an Instagram, let me know what you are thinking, that means the world."On being an actress in the digital age, Sundwall said, "It feels good. It is very exciting. Even from a PR standpoint, everything is all digital these days."Regarding the impact of streaming services on the business, she said, "It is a very exciting time. I am actually looking to get a Disney+ account. You have everything at your fingertips these days and you can binge-watch. You can binge an entire show in one great. From a viewer's perspective, it is quite exciting."She listed Meryl Streep, Sam Rockwell, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal as her dream acting partners.Each day, Sundwall is motivated by her "desire to be in a good mood." "I would rather be doing something energetic that is stimulating my brain and absorbing information than doing nothing at all," she said. "I feel better when I am doing something that is good for my brain and my body, and the people around me, and to make them happy."For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "not get discouraged." "There are a lot of 'noes,' but remember that it's not always you and there's going to be 100 'noes' for a 'yes' and that 'yes' is so worth it," she said.On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "The Second Beginning."Sundwall defined the word success as "accomplishing what you've set out to do." "Being comfortable where you are, and still having room to grow," she said.To learn more about actress Mina Sundwall, follow her on Instagram More about Mina Sundwall, Actress, Lost in Space, Netflix, Digital Age Mina Sundwall Actress Lost in Space Netflix Digital Age