Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Miles Tagtmeyer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the short-form digital series "Broken" and being a performer in the digital age. For his portrayal of Liam in Broken, he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series." "That was amazing. I actually found out about the Emmy nomination when I was on a plane traveling to my sister's wedding in Georgia on the morning of the announcements. Just to be nominated in a category with James Corden was amazing. I was also starstruck to be nominated with Alexis Denisof in that Emmy category since I grew up watching him in Buffy the Vampire Slayer," he said. "I watched a lot of YouTube videos about schizophrenia to prepare for this role, which involved auditory and visual hallucinations," he said. "It was tough to listen to and tough to watch since there are a lot of people that deal with that on a daily basis. It was really fun to play Liam since he had many layers to him." He was thrilled to work with Lee Garlington in Broken, who played his therapist Darlene. "Being across from her was like a masterclass every day. Lee is just so natural and it is so interesting to watch her work," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I just helped produce a short film for some of my friends. That was the first time I had done that. Also, I was asked to star in a feature film, a romantic comedy called Things Like This. Hopefully, I will be shooting in New York in March of next year." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's good and bad at the same time." "It's great because there is so much more content out there and so many more jobs for actors and writers, anybody in production. Also, it's kind of bad because the space is getting crowded, which makes it hard to be seen," he explained. He defined the word success as follows: "Success is how you define your own personal happiness and achievements." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Quarantine, the long hair edition." "I haven't had a haircut in five or six months and it's the longest it has ever been," he said. "I even grew a beard." "It was a great experience. If you want to learn more about mental health awareness and schizophrenia, definitely check Broken out. It was a topic I wasn't familiar with but I did a lot of research on it prior to production, and I learned a lot. It gave me a deeper understanding," he said. For more information on the short-form digital series Broken, check out its official website. Broken earned a favorable review from Digital Journal