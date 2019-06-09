Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Brisbane - Mike Tyler is one of Australia's most famous magicians. He chatted with this journalist about his experience on "America's Got Talent," as well as touring with Christopher Wayne as the magic duo Naked Magicians, and he thanked the fans for their support. Over the years, Wayne and Tyler would tour, as part of their duo act, which he described as "amazing fun." "We have toured four times in America and he had our residency in Las Vegas in February," he said. He shared that he didn't learn magic up until his early '20s. "I loved magic as a kid. I used to watch David Copperfield's tricks growing up, and my grandfather would do magic tricks for his family, and I always thought that was amazing. I had a date with a pretty girl and I tried to learn magic to impress her. The trick went wrong and I didn't get a second date," he said. Another big influence for him was David Blaine, especially in regard to his street magic. In their magic act on America's Got Talent, they invited host Tyra Banks to be a part of their act. "That was fun. It's a great talent show where you can be discovered," he said. "It was a cool time. We love a lot of lovely people and performers but I don't think we would do it again. We did have fun doing it." On staying in top physical shape, he noted that it is all about "diet and exercise." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On being a magician in this digital age, Tyler said, "The digital age makes it easier for people to learn magic. There are a lot fewer hurdles to get into magic and it is easier to share information. Back in the day, you would have to learn through books. These days, people can find out how tricks are done on YouTube." Tyler continued, "With us, the actual trick is the least important part. It's the vehicle we use to make people laugh and forget what is happening outside the theater for 90 minutes, and enjoy themselves. You need to wrap a lot more than a trick around it, whether it's storytelling or dance, among other things. Anybody can learn a trick but if you can't perform it and make it entertaining, you can't make somebody emotionally invested in it. Then, people are not going to love it and they are not going to come and see it." "Technology has made more things possible in magic and it helps facilitate illusions and it has made it easier for people to enter magic thanks to video sharing sites," he added. For their dedicated fans, he said, "Thank you for all of the support all these years, especially in America, which is like our second home. You are so welcoming and friends to us. Keep an eye out for us later in New York later this year." The Aussie magician defined the word success as "having a sense of achievement and making yourself and your loved ones proud." "Success is not about money," he admitted.To learn more about magician Mike Tyler and his solo magic, check out his official website For more information on Naked Magicians, check out their official website