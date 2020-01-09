Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Mike McGowan chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the second season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series "After Forever." McGowan plays the role of David opposite Brian (played by 2019 Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas). "I had a great time working with the actors, and I am excited by how people are responding to it," he said. "The most important story that anybody tells is 'goodbye.' I think it's special." He is drawn to his character, David, due to his "pragmatic" nature. "David is really clear about what he wants in life and he is willing to take a risk to make it happen. He is not emotional about it necessarily," McGowan explained. On being an actor in the digital age, McGowan said, "With any career as an actor, you start out doing it for one reason, and then other things become important to you. When I was younger, I had several reasons for being an actor, and maybe irrational ones. A lot of contemporary cultures inspire to actually disconnect us from one another, even though we are fooled into thinking that we are connected. My work as an actor has the potential to help people connect if you are honest in your storytelling. That becomes meaningful for people, and making people feel less alone is really valuable." When asked about his New Year's resolutions, he said, jokingly, "My resolutions are to keep all of my resolutions." "I would like to eat better and get into better shape. I also want to do more writing myself since I want to say things that I haven't been able to say yet," he said. "I also want to spend as much time with my dog as I possibly can," he added, with a sweet laugh. McGowan listed Meryl Steep, George Clooney, Ruth Wilson, Henry Cavill, and Elisabeth Moss as his dream acting partners. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to have "patience and fortitude." "It's a marathon, it's not a sprint," he said. "You need to constantly be curious about your own skills, your own growth and the world around you, otherwise your work won't be engaging," he said. McGowan defined the word success as "choice." "If you are successful, you have the 'choice' to determine how your time is spent," he said. "All that matters, in the end, is kindness," he explained. On being a part of the show, he said, "It has been great. I have a lot of admiration for Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas for telling this story. It is a story that hasn't been told, especially about gay lives in America. It is resonating not only with gay people but everybody. Grief is always something we try to wrap our heads around and we always want to hear different stories about it." "You need to constantly be curious about your own skills, your own growth and the world around you, otherwise your work won't be engaging," he said.McGowan defined the word success as "choice." "If you are successful, you have the 'choice' to determine how your time is spent," he said. "All that matters, in the end, is kindness," he explained. "I hope the fans and viewers enjoy the show and we get a lot of interest in it so that we can get a third season," he said.