Director and filmmaker Mike Mayhall chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Bronx SIU." The show itself earned a total of three Emmy nominations, which included acting nods in the digital categories for Brian White ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series") for Jimmy Blue and Shanti Lowry ("Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series") for playing Yolanda Rodriguez. "Honestly, I am so happy for everybody. The cast and crew worked way too hard for me," he said. Mayhall hopes that there will be a third season for Bronx SIU, so fingers crossed that will be the case. The second season of Bronx SIU is available on UMC and 'Bronx SIU' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of Bronx SIU On being a director in the digital age, Mayhall said, "I like being a filmmaker in the digital age. I really do. There are so many different avenues and worlds to go into. I feel that now everybody is a filmmaker in the digital age, you can't escape it. I love it because you can get your show and your voice out there. I think it's awesome." For young and aspiring directors, he said, "You have to go for it. I've always loved directing, writing, and storytelling. Find people that believe in you and believe in yourself, and go for it. Be kind, be nice, and go put it out there. You have nothing to lose at all." In addition to Bronx SIU, he is also the director of A House Divided on UMC and Amazon Prime. In that digital series, Brad James scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series." "That was great. I am super happy for Brad. Everybody did a great job," he said. "That was our first season of A House Divided, written by the great Dan Garcia. He and I are a team." Actor Brad James stars in 'A House Divided' Brad James, LLC. For viewers and fans, he concluded about Bronx SIU and A House Divided, "Just watch them because they are good popcorn shows thanks to the drama and the intrigue. Sit back and enjoy the ride. With Bronx SIU, if you can solve the mystery before the detectives then more power to you because we work really hard in putting lots of twists and turns. A House Divided is one hot mess after another but in the best possible way. The acting is really top-notch in both. Go for the ride because they are both worth it." A House Divided is available on UMC and To learn more about actor and director Mike Mayhall, check out his Mayhall is nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series" along with Dan Garcia for Bronx SIU. "That was overwhelming, humbling, and exciting," he admitted. "The nod was a blend of more emotions than I could normally process. I was so flattered." 