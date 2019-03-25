Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Levittown - Veteran comedian Mike Marino chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island and his plans for 2019. On his plans for 2019, Marino said, " So far, the year 2019 has started off with a movie role. I'm co-starring in a Christmas style movie called Pizza and Whine." Affectionately known as "New Jersey's Bad Boy," Marino shared that his comedic routine is inspired by everyday happenings and what goes on in his family. "Also, I talk about how I see the world through an Italian man's eyes," he said. On the impact of technology in the contemporary comedy scene, he said, "As a comic touring the country these days, I am very thankful for social media. It is social media that can change the course of any entertainer. We have bigger outlets and a much larger way for people to see us perform on the Internet, which makes them come see us live," he said. His advice for young up-and-coming comedians is to "go out every night" and "take the risk of getting on stage at an open mic and their own." "Also, don't ever stop," he said. On his proudest professional moments, he said, "Some of my biggest achievements or awards that I was given were for the struggles we go through to make people happy. From the USO comedy tour award that I received to being inducted into the New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame." For his fans, Marino concluded, "2019 has started off with a big thing and it's getting every bigger. I have a worldwide tour than I am doing. I have my web series 'Make America Italian Again' that has been viewed by millions of people. I have projects on Amazon and my podcast live from my mother's basement." To learn more about acclaimed comedian Mike Marino and his tour dates, check out his Marino will be performing at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on March 29 and 30. "It's very exciting to be performing at Governor's. This is my first time performing at this world-famous club and I’m excited and honored to be part of it," he said.On his plans for 2019, Marino said, " So far, the year 2019 has started off with a movie role. I'm co-starring in a Christmas style movie called Pizza and Whine."Affectionately known as "New Jersey's Bad Boy," Marino shared that his comedic routine is inspired by everyday happenings and what goes on in his family. "Also, I talk about how I see the world through an Italian man's eyes," he said.On the impact of technology in the contemporary comedy scene, he said, "As a comic touring the country these days, I am very thankful for social media. It is social media that can change the course of any entertainer. We have bigger outlets and a much larger way for people to see us perform on the Internet, which makes them come see us live," he said.His advice for young up-and-coming comedians is to "go out every night" and "take the risk of getting on stage at an open mic and their own." "Also, don't ever stop," he said.On his proudest professional moments, he said, "Some of my biggest achievements or awards that I was given were for the struggles we go through to make people happy. From the USO comedy tour award that I received to being inducted into the New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame."For his fans, Marino concluded, "2019 has started off with a big thing and it's getting every bigger. I have a worldwide tour than I am doing. I have my web series 'Make America Italian Again' that has been viewed by millions of people. I have projects on Amazon and my podcast live from my mother's basement."To learn more about acclaimed comedian Mike Marino and his tour dates, check out his official website More about mike marino, Comedian, New jersey, Comedy, governor's mike marino Comedian New jersey Comedy governor s