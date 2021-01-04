He plays the role of Charlie Dale
on the hit NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives
. He will be joining an intimate group of fans on Saturday, February 27, for a Questions and Answer (Q&A) session.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards True Colors United
, a nonprofit organization that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. To learn more about True Colors United, visit its official homepage
.
To learn more about this upcoming virtual Zoom fan event, starring Mike Manning
, check out the Spectrum Celebrity Events official website
.
He also plays Caleb McKinnon in The Bay
, which is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here
.
Screenshot of Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
For more information on actor Mike Manning
, follow him on Instagram
, and on Twitter
.