Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMike Manning to participate in a virtual charity fan event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Entertainment
On February 27, actor Mike Manning ("Days of Our Lives" and "The Bay") will be participating in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He plays the role of Charlie Dale on the hit NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives. He will be joining an intimate group of fans on Saturday, February 27, for a Questions and Answer (Q&A) session.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards True Colors United, a nonprofit organization that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. To learn more about True Colors United, visit its official homepage.
To learn more about this upcoming virtual Zoom fan event, starring Mike Manning, check out the Spectrum Celebrity Events official website.
He also plays Caleb McKinnon in The Bay, which is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
Screenshot of Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in The Bay
Screenshot of Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
For more information on actor Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram, and on Twitter.
Mike Manning
Mike Manning
Paul Smith
More about Mike Manning, Actor, days of our lives, The Bay
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Bestselling author Kelly Oliver talks new book, and future plans Special
South African variant of COVID-19 has scientists worried
Ransomware forces provider Netgain to take down data centers Special
Review: Ronn Moss featured in new episode of 'Studio City' Season 1 Special
Mass rave during pandemic leaves questions for French police
Mike Heslin talks 'The Influencers,' digital age, and filmmaking Special
Op-Ed: Leaked call and another defeat in court — The Trump saga goes on
Debi Nova talks Grammy nod, digital age, success, and dream duets Special
Niger declares national mourning, security boost after attacks
D.C. Mayor tells residents to stay away from Trump supporters