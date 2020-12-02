Actor Mike Manning (who is also an Emmy award-winning producer) stars in the new horror film "The Call." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Manning describes his character Zack in The Call as a "bully and a jerk," but most importantly, deep down, a person that just wants love. "If you like ghost stories and jump scares, this is your jam. On VOD now," he said.
He stars opposite veteran actors Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell. "Working with Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell was just incredible because I loved both of them and their acting work," he told Digital Journal. "Working with both of these legends was amazing. They are masters and they have a presence in the room. Every single line is full of emotion and intention," he added.
The trailer of the new horror movie The Call, directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., may be seen below.
Acclaimed Los Angeles photographer Brad Everett Young remarked about Manning, "Working with Mike Manning is always a blast. Been friends with him for many years now and he's a mover and a shaker. I know when he comes in we're going to create epic art the fans will flip over."
Over the years, Manning has been a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign, which works to preserve art and music programs in schools. "Brad is such a talented photographer and he really creates an environment where you can have fun and express yourself in different ways. I love the fact that he uses props since it makes the photoshoot a different experience. I loved my shoots with him," Manning said.
Daytime fans can catch Manning in Days of Our Lives on NBC, where he plays Charlie Dale, as well as Caleb McKinnon in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay on Popstar! TV.
To learn more about actor Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
