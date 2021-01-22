Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Mike Manning ("Days of Our Lives" and "The Bay") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the film "Son of the South," where he plays Townsend Ellis. "I worked with Lucas Tills, Lucy Hale, and Cedric the Entertainer," he said. "To have Spike Lee behind this project about civil rights is just awesome. Spike understands the importance of telling a story like this and he uses his art to make a difference." "Right now, with everything going on politically, this movie is going to serve as a reminder of how far we've come, but how far we still have yet to go for everyone to achieve equality," he elaborated. Manning is looking forward to the virtual fan event on February 27 for "The fan support has been incredible since I didn't know what to expect. It's such a nice surprise and a blessing," he added. He shared that he is also excited about the upcoming " Fans and viewers can also catch Manning as Charlie Dale in Days of Our Lives, and Caleb McKinnon in The Bay on Popstar! TV. "It is actually fun to play such a twisted character," he said, referring to his role in Days of Our Lives. To learn more about actor Mike Manning, follow him on Mike Manning Paul Smith Son of the South was directed by Barry Alexander Brown, and Spike Lee served as an executive producer. "I am just so excited for this movie to come out," he said. "The story is about the evolution of the Civil Rights movement in the deep south, and it's based on a book called The Wrong Side of Murder Creek, and my character, Townsend Ellis was based on a real person. This is the first time I ever played a role based on an actual person, so that's a cool aspect of it.""I worked with Lucas Tills, Lucy Hale, and Cedric the Entertainer," he said. "To have Spike Lee behind this project about civil rights is just awesome. Spike understands the importance of telling a story like this and he uses his art to make a difference.""Right now, with everything going on politically, this movie is going to serve as a reminder of how far we've come, but how far we still have yet to go for everyone to achieve equality," he elaborated.Manning is looking forward to the virtual fan event on February 27 for Spectrum Celebrity Events , which benefits True Colors United . "I am just going to have fun with it and connect with people," he said. "It will be great to meet some of the fans, spend some time with them, and get to know them and put faces to names. I would like to thank the fans for their continued support.""The fan support has been incredible since I didn't know what to expect. It's such a nice surprise and a blessing," he added.He shared that he is also excited about the upcoming " Samantha's Friends " events in May ("Phantom of the Opera" theme) and in September ("Animal Kingdom" theme).Fans and viewers can also catch Manning as Charlie Dale in Days of Our Lives, and Caleb McKinnon in The Bay on Popstar! TV. "It is actually fun to play such a twisted character," he said, referring to his role in Days of Our Lives.To learn more about actor Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Mike Manning, Film, son of the south, Actor, days of our lives Mike Manning Film son of the south Actor days of our lives The Bay