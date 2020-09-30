Mike Manning joins the cast of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC

Actor Mike Manning is headed to Salem since he joined the cast of the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives" on NBC. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He will be playing an intern named Charlie opposite Isabel Durant, the new actress that plays Claire Brady. He promises that it will be a bumpy ride. Manning is known for his acting work in MTV's Teen Wolf, Hallmark's Operation Cupcake, and The Bay on Amazon Prime.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
Manning will also be starring in the upcoming horror film, The Call, which was directed by Emmy nominee Timothy Woodward Jr. (Studio City).
To learn more about actor Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
