article imageMike Manning flips out on Boo2Bullying, to partake in fan events

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Mike Manning ("Days of Our Lives" and "The Bay") is an ambassador for Boo2Bullying. He will also partake in several upcoming fan events.
He has flipped out, literally, with a moving message for this nonprofit organization, which provides outreach, education, and support for the youth. To learn more about Boo2Bullying, check out its official website.
Right now, Manning is in the middle of an intense storyline as Charlie Dale in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
On February 27, Manning will be participating in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where a portion of the proceeds will aid True Colors United. For more information on this forthcoming online fan event, click here.
Manning will also be a part of the upcoming "Samantha's Friends" fundraiser on May 15 and 16 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.
Mike C. Manning
Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
