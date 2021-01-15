He has flipped out, literally, with a moving message for this nonprofit organization, which provides outreach, education, and support for the youth. To learn more about Boo2Bullying, check out its official website
.
Right now, Manning is in the middle of an intense storyline as Charlie Dale in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
On February 27, Manning will be participating in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where a portion of the proceeds will aid True Colors United
. For more information on this forthcoming online fan event, click here
.
Manning will also be a part of the upcoming "Samantha's Friends
" fundraiser on May 15 and 16 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.
Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young