Mike Manning and Eric Martsolf to partake in a virtual fan event

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On May 2, actors Mike Manning and Eric Martsolf will be a part of a virtual fan event produced by Star Image Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Fans will be able to participate in an intimate Question and Answer (Q&A) and cocktail event with these two actors. Mike Manning played the role of the villainous Charlie Dale, and Eric Martsolf stars as Brady Black on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.
Both of these actors are Emmy award-winning entertainers. Martsolf won the Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Brady Black on Days of Our Lives, while Manning is an Emmy award-winning producer for the hit digital drama series The Bay, which won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
Eric Martsolf
Eric Martsolf
Brad Everett Young
The proceeds from this online fan event will go towards the Canadian nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom event, hosted by Star Image Entertainment, starring Eric Martsolf and Mike Manning click here.
Mike Manning
Mike Manning
Paul Smith
