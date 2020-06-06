Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Mike C. Manning chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke about several important social issues that are taking place, the Dream Loud campaign, and the need for people to vote. He acknowledged that quarantine for him has been "interesting" and noted that it has had its ups and downs. "It has definitely given me time to focus on some of the creative things I haven't had a chance to focus on before such as writing and playing guitar. I've been going on nature hikes and exploring different places in California, so that has been fun. Plus, I have been spending a lot of time with my dogs. I love the dogs," he said. "Quarantine has taught me that I need to be around people and I enjoy being around people. This past April, Manning partnered with the American College of Surgeons to tell his audience and the public that it is essential to "stay home," in an order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. "In the beginning, people weren't taking social distancing and wearing a mask seriously. It took medical professionals to come out and say that this is a real thing. I was happy to do that because I thought this message is very important," he said.

Manning plays the role of Caleb McKinnon in the hit digital drama series, The Bay, which recently earned seven Daytime Emmy nominations. "That felt really good. The Bay is the first show I have been involved with that has Daytime Emmy nominations. It makes me feel really good," he said. "The team has been so great in welcoming me to the show. I am very grateful to Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews."

He had nothing but the kindest words about fellow actor Blake Cooper Griffin. "Blake is such a wonderful and talented person. He is a great friend. I love how he uses his platform for good causes. He and I care a lot about the same things. Blake is amazing," Manning said. Manning plays the role of Caleb McKinnon in the hit digital drama series, The Bay, which recently earned seven Daytime Emmy nominations. "That felt really good. The Bay is the first show I have been involved with that has Daytime Emmy nominations. It makes me feel really good," he said. "The team has been so great in welcoming me to the show. I am very grateful to Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews." He had nothing but the kindest words about fellow actor Blake Cooper Griffin. "Blake is such a wonderful and talented person. He is a great friend. I love how he uses his platform for good causes. He and I care a lot about the same things. Blake is amazing," Manning said.

He spoke about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign. "Brad is such a talented photographer and he really creates an environment where you can have fun and express yourself in different ways. I love the fact that he uses props since it makes the photoshoot a different experience. I love my shoots with him before," he said.

Ever since he was a little kid, he expressed his love for Superman as his favorite superhero character. "I have Superman books and a little Superman statue. I just love him," he said.

Manning underscored the importance of people getting out and voting this November, in an effort to make their voices heard. "We are seeing the end of the pandemic, at least for now. I would encourage people to stay positive and try to pick back up with their lives as best as they can. In terms of the riots and everything going on with the Black Lives Matter movement, I would hope the media covers the peaceful protests and the positive parts about the movement. I feel there is so much good coming from these protests and this movement," he said.

To learn more about actor Mike C. Manning, follow him on Instagram