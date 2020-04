By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Mike C. Manning ("Teen Wolf" fame) shared an important message to his fans and followers about how to flatten the curve during the Coronavirus pandemic. He is partnering with the The number of people w/ COVID19 will grow in the next 2 weeks. Let’s practice Social Distancing so life can get back to normal and we can move past this together. TogetherApart StopTheSpread ACSCOVID19 AmCollSurgeons ZROFdjlYRP — Mike C. Manning (@MikeCManning) April 7, 2020 This past February, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with For more information on actor Mike C. Manning, check him out on Actor Mike C. Manning William Callan A heartthrob actor, Manning noted that experts are predicting that the number of people exposed to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will spike over the next few weeks. He underscored the importance of lowering that number, which can be done by practicing social distancing.He is partnering with the American College of Surgeons to tell his viewers and the public to remind them that it is essential to "stay home," in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. "We are all in this together," he said. "Right now, the best thing to do to stay healthy is to stay apart. We can do it but we are going to need everybody," he added.This past February, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mike C. Manning about his experience on the hit digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime and its forthcoming spinoff series yA, where he plays the role of Caleb McKinnon, the new teacher in town.For more information on actor Mike C. Manning, check him out on Instagram and via his Facebook page More about Mike C Manning, Covid19, Pandemic, Actor, coronavirus Mike C Manning Covid19 Pandemic Actor coronavirus