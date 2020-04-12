A heartthrob actor, Manning noted that experts are predicting that the number of people exposed to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will spike over the next few weeks. He underscored the importance of lowering that number, which can be done by practicing social distancing.
He is partnering with the American College of Surgeons
to tell his viewers and the public to remind them that it is essential to "stay home," in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. "We are all in this together," he said. "Right now, the best thing to do to stay healthy is to stay apart. We can do it but we are going to need everybody," he added.
This past February, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mike C. Manning
about his experience on the hit digital drama series The Bay
on Amazon Prime and its forthcoming spinoff series yA
, where he plays the role of Caleb McKinnon, the new teacher in town.
For more information on actor Mike C. Manning, check him out on Instagram
and via his Facebook page
.
Actor Mike C. Manning
William Callan