Actor Miguel Gomez chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about joining "FBI: Most Wanted" Season 2 as a series regular, and being an artist in the digital age.

"It was an honor to join the team to be a part of something amazing with such great people," he said about joining the second season of FBI: Most Wanted.

Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "Change motivates me, inspiring people to follow their dreams and to never give up, you can be anything you want to be."

On being an actor in the digital age, especially at a time when technology and streaming are so prevalent, he said, "I love it, it's an amazing time, you can connect with people and be closer to people than ever before."

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to persevere and to "keep going." "Just keep going," he said.

Gomez had the kindest remarks about working with master photographer Bjoern Kommerell. "Working with Bjoern is so inspiring he is an incredible artist, he creates this environment around you with the way he sets thing up, and with his words, he tells these incredible stories that really center you and keep you in the moment, he is not just a great photographer, he's a poet. He's a great human being with such positive energy," Gomez remarked.

When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he responded, "I think life is about constant growth, I think everything that happens in life is to inspire us and motivate."

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, "Present."

Gomez defined the word success as "helping others achieve their dreams."

For his fans and supporters, Gomez expressed his gratitude. "Thank you, I love you," he concluded.