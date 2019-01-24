By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Iconic director James Frawley ("The Monkees" television series) passed away at the age of 82 in California. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees paid him a moving tribute. He also acknowledged that at times, they were "bouncing off the walls." Dolenz recalled moments when they had to shut down the set due to the spur-of-the-moment monster that they had created, which was about to go ballistic. Dolenz gave credit to the producers, the writers and especially to Jim Frawley for creating a show that he feels "blessed" to have been a part of thanks to the hard work of many people. This past December, Dolenz chatted with From that holiday album, they released an animated music video for "The Christmas Song," which was produced, directed and animated by Jonathan Nesmith and Susan Holloway. The song was subsequently produced by Christian Nesmith. Christmas Party is available on On March 8, 2019, The Monkees' Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz will be playing at To learn more about In a press statement, Dolenz expressed that he is "mourning" the loss of director James Frawley. He described him as "profoundly instrumental" in crafting the Emmy award-winning television series, The Monkees. Dolenz praised Frawley for coaching them in "improvisation," as well as for bringing a sense of humor that was "brilliant," coupled with "a dazzling intellect" and the "patience of a saint."He also acknowledged that at times, they were "bouncing off the walls." Dolenz recalled moments when they had to shut down the set due to the spur-of-the-moment monster that they had created, which was about to go ballistic.Dolenz gave credit to the producers, the writers and especially to Jim Frawley for creating a show that he feels "blessed" to have been a part of thanks to the hard work of many people.This past December, Dolenz chatted with Digital Journal about his Christmas album, Christmas Party.From that holiday album, they released an animated music video for "The Christmas Song," which was produced, directed and animated by Jonathan Nesmith and Susan Holloway. The song was subsequently produced by Christian Nesmith.Christmas Party is available on iTunes On March 8, 2019, The Monkees' Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz will be playing at The Paramount in Huntington as part of "The Monkees Present: The Mike and Micky Show."To learn more about Micky Dolenz , check out his official website More about Micky Dolenz, Monkees, james frawley, Director, The Monkees Micky Dolenz Monkees james frawley Director The Monkees