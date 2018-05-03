Mick Thomas to play comedy shows at Governor's Comedy Club

On Friday, May 4, 2018, Thomas will be performing his stand-up comedy show at Governor's Comedy Club at 8 p.m. On the following day, May 5, he will be playing two back-to-back shows at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.
This past February, Mick Thomas performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where he served as the opening actor for veteran comedian Gary Valentine
(Kevin Can Wait
and The King of Queens
) as part of his "My Funny Valentine
" headlining comedy show.
At this aforementioned comedy show at The Paramount, Gary Valentine
and Mick Thomas shared the stage with such comics as Kevin Dombrowski, Carmen Lynch, and Cisco Duran.
For more information on stand-up comedian Mick Thomas, follow him on Twitter
.
To learn more about Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown and their upcoming shows, check out the venue's official website
.