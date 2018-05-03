Mick Thomas to play comedy shows at Governor's Comedy Club

Email
article imageMick Thomas to play comedy shows at Governor's Comedy Club

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Levittown - Acclaimed comedian Mick Thomas will be performing a total of three comedy shows at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island this weekend.
On Friday, May 4, 2018, Thomas will be performing his stand-up comedy show at Governor's Comedy Club at 8 p.m. On the following day, May 5, he will be playing two back-to-back shows at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.
This past February, Mick Thomas performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where he served as the opening actor for veteran comedian Gary Valentine (Kevin Can Wait and The King of Queens) as part of his "My Funny Valentine" headlining comedy show.
At this aforementioned comedy show at The Paramount, Gary Valentine and Mick Thomas shared the stage with such comics as Kevin Dombrowski, Carmen Lynch, and Cisco Duran.
For more information on stand-up comedian Mick Thomas, follow him on Twitter.
To learn more about Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown and their upcoming shows, check out the venue's official website.
More about Mick Thomas, Gary Valentine, governor's, Levittown, Long island
 
