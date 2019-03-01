By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Michelle Stafford will be a part of an all-female panel at SXSW, which is entitled "Life Overhaul: How to Turn #FML to #Blessed." To learn more about this upcoming panel at SXSW, check out its As Digital Journal Stafford's mission with Skin Nation is to help educate people on what is healthy for the skin and to simultaneously promote vitality and wellness. As an actress, Stafford is known for her work on The Young and The Restless, and most recently, General Hospital. She is also a single mother to two young children, a son and a daughter. For more information on Skin Nation, visit its To learn more about Michelle Stafford, follow the actress on This panel will take place on March 10 at 12:30 p.m. and it is free and open to the public with a SXSW guest pass. Stafford will be talking about her skincare line Skin Nation in this panel, and she will be joined by actress and model Ali Landry (of the lifestyle platform Reshape), Cindy Eckert, the CEO of The Pink Ceiling, and Gail Becker , the founder and CEO of Caulipower, as well as Vegolutionary Foods.To learn more about this upcoming panel at SXSW, check out its official website As Digital Journal reported , Stafford has her own natural and organic skincare line, Skin Nation. She was inspired to learn more about the chemicals that we put into our body after her sister's breast cancer diagnosis. In researching, she came across the fact that many products that we use contain harmful toxins that may have adverse effects on our health.Stafford's mission with Skin Nation is to help educate people on what is healthy for the skin and to simultaneously promote vitality and wellness.As an actress, Stafford is known for her work on The Young and The Restless, and most recently, General Hospital. She is also a single mother to two young children, a son and a daughter.For more information on Skin Nation, visit its official homepage and its Facebook page To learn more about Michelle Stafford, follow the actress on Twitter More about Michelle Stafford, skin nation, Sxsw, Panel, skincare Michelle Stafford skin nation Sxsw Panel skincare The young and the re... General hospital