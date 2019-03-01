Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMichelle Stafford to partake in SXSW panel, to talk Skin Nation

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Michelle Stafford will be a part of an all-female panel at SXSW, which is entitled "Life Overhaul: How to Turn #FML to #Blessed."
This panel will take place on March 10 at 12:30 p.m. and it is free and open to the public with a SXSW guest pass. Stafford will be talking about her skincare line Skin Nation in this panel, and she will be joined by actress and model Ali Landry (of the lifestyle platform Reshape), Cindy Eckert, the CEO of The Pink Ceiling, and Gail Becker, the founder and CEO of Caulipower, as well as Vegolutionary Foods.
To learn more about this upcoming panel at SXSW, check out its official website.
As Digital Journal reported, Stafford has her own natural and organic skincare line, Skin Nation. She was inspired to learn more about the chemicals that we put into our body after her sister's breast cancer diagnosis. In researching, she came across the fact that many products that we use contain harmful toxins that may have adverse effects on our health.
Stafford's mission with Skin Nation is to help educate people on what is healthy for the skin and to simultaneously promote vitality and wellness.
As an actress, Stafford is known for her work on The Young and The Restless, and most recently, General Hospital. She is also a single mother to two young children, a son and a daughter.
For more information on Skin Nation, visit its official homepage and its Facebook page.
To learn more about Michelle Stafford, follow the actress on Twitter.
More about Michelle Stafford, skin nation, Sxsw, Panel, skincare
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Canada launches extradition of top Chinese executive to US
Review: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper slay Oscars with 'Shallow' performance Special
Review: New Kids on the Block celebrate boy bands with 'Boys in the Band' Special
Tesla launches cheaper Model 3 - Wall Street not impressed
Chris McCarrell talks playing Percy Jackson in The Lighting Thief Special
UK's Halley research station closed due to crack in ice shelf
Ryan Carnes talks 'General Hospital,' acting, fans and success Special
US slaps new sanctions on Venezuela regime as Russia ups support
Countdown as SpaceX, NASA prepare to test new astronaut capsule
Review: Jonas Brothers back with stunning new single 'Sucker' Special