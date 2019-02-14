By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Michelle Stafford, who is known for her work on "General Hospital" and "The Young and the Restless," has launched her own skincare line. Speaking of The Young and The Restless, she won two Daytime Emmy awards for her role as Phyllis Summers, where she starred opposite veteran soap actor Stafford was inspired to learn more about the chemicals that we put into our body on a daily basis after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. In her research, the actress discovered that most of the products that we put into our body are comprised of harmful toxins that have adverse effects on our health and they may lead to more health-related risks in the future. As a result. Stafford created products that are natural and organic, and she even tested them on herself. Her skincare line, In addition to her skincare line and her respected acting career, Stafford is a single mother of two young kids, a son and daughter. To learn more about Skin Nation, check out its She plays Nina Reeves on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital, where she earned an Emmy pre-nomination last month for "Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series." In the past, Stafford portrayed Phyllis Summers on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless for 15 years.Speaking of The Young and The Restless, she won two Daytime Emmy awards for her role as Phyllis Summers, where she starred opposite veteran soap actor Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott).Stafford was inspired to learn more about the chemicals that we put into our body on a daily basis after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. In her research, the actress discovered that most of the products that we put into our body are comprised of harmful toxins that have adverse effects on our health and they may lead to more health-related risks in the future.As a result. Stafford created products that are natural and organic, and she even tested them on herself. Her skincare line, Skin Nation , was founded since she believes that everybody can benefit from using natural, clean and inexpensive products. The goal of Skin Nation is to educate the public on what is healthy for the skin, and it promotes vitality and health.In addition to her skincare line and her respected acting career, Stafford is a single mother of two young kids, a son and daughter.To learn more about Skin Nation, check out its official website , and its Facebook page More about Michelle Stafford, Emmy, Actress, skin nation, skincare line Michelle Stafford Emmy Actress skin nation skincare line Entertainment Video Latest News Top News