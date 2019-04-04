Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMichelle Stafford exits 'General Hospital,' returns to Genoa City

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Michelle Stafford has left the role of Nina Reeves on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital."
She will be returning to Genoa City, where she will be reprising the role of Phyllis Summers on the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless on CBS. Stafford portrayed Phyllis for a total of 16 years, for which she has won two Daytime Emmy Awards (one for "Lead Actress" and one for "Supporting Actress") for playing this character.
Stafford is taking over the role from Gina Tognoni, who played Phyllis for five years. In 2017, Tognoni won the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her portrayal of Phyllis.
In other Michelle Stafford news, she was part of a SXSW panel last month in Texas, entitled "Life Overhaul: How to Turn #FML to #Blessed."
In addition, as Digital Journal reported, the award-winning actress launched her organic skincare line Skin Nation. The mission of her skincare line is to educate the public on what is healthy for the skin, as well as to promote wellness and vitality.
For more information on Michelle Stafford's Skin Nation, check out its official website.
More about Michelle Stafford, The young and the restless, Gina Tognoni, CBS, phyllis summers
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
British PM scrambles to avoid chaotic Brexit finale
Roads deadlier than guns in Libya
Review: Ava Max releases refreshing 'So Am I' pop single Special
Voter rolls: Marijuana becomes unexpected issue in Israeli polls
Michelle Stafford exits 'General Hospital,' returns to Genoa City
Dutch container search reveals rare ancient shipwreck
Putin says body of missing Israeli soldier found by Russian army
French far-right figure Marion Marechal to visit Crimea
European Parliament approves no-deal Brexit visa waiver
Making a dent: Japan probe prepares to blast asteroid