Michelle Stafford exits 'General Hospital,' returns to Genoa City

She will be returning to Genoa City, where she will be reprising the role of Phyllis Summers on the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless
on CBS. Stafford portrayed Phyllis for a total of 16 years, for which she has won two Daytime Emmy Awards (one for "Lead Actress" and one for "Supporting Actress") for playing this character.
Stafford is taking over the role from Gina Tognoni
, who played Phyllis for five years. In 2017, Tognoni won the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her portrayal of Phyllis.
In other Michelle Stafford news, she was part of a SXSW panel
last month in Texas, entitled "Life Overhaul: How to Turn #FML to #Blessed."
In addition, as Digital Journal reported, the award-winning actress launched her organic skincare line Skin Nation
. The mission of her skincare line is to educate the public on what is healthy for the skin, as well as to promote wellness and vitality.
For more information on Michelle Stafford's Skin Nation, check out its official website
.