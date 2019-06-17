Michelle Stafford back as Phyllis in 'The Young and The Restless'

Emmy award-winning actress Michelle Stafford is back on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless," thus making her return to Genoa City, Wisconsin.
Stafford reprised her role as Phyllis Summers on the No. 1 soap opera The Young and The Restless and made her "grand entrance" at the end of an episode that aired today, on June 17. Stafford portrayed Phyllis for a total of 16 years, and originated that role back in 1994. In her acting career, she won two Daytime Emmy Awards for this character.
This past March, as Digital Journal reported, Stafford was a part of a SXSW panel, where she spoke about Skin Nation, her organic skincare line.
In the meantime, Stafford exited her role as Nina Reeves in the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital, which she played for five years. Veteran actress Cynthia Watros is stepping into the shoes of Nina Reeves.
While Stafford was on General Hospital, Emmy award-winning actress Gina Tognoni took over the role as Phyllis on The Young and The Restless.
To learn more about The Young and The Restless, check out its official website.