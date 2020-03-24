Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Michele Kanan chatted with Digital Journal about writing the screenplay for the hit digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime, which was created by Sean Kanan. "When it went from a comedy to a drama, there was a huge shift in the structure of how the story was told. It was daunting to fit stories in 10 minutes and make the characters likable and relatable," she said. "Being a writer and already knowing who was playing the parts was amazing." For Michele, working with director Most impressive about Michele is that the Studio City cast and crew have become "family." She also noted that Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by For more information on Studio City on Amazon Prime, visit its She described the writing process for Studio City as "intense." "It was a collaboration. It is always difficult to work with your spouse and to make it worse, this was my spouse's baby. He created it so it was difficult to come in and handle his baby. It went through many phases. It was originally supposed to be a 30-minute comedy but it was fun to write for all these characters," she said."When it went from a comedy to a drama, there was a huge shift in the structure of how the story was told. It was daunting to fit stories in 10 minutes and make the characters likable and relatable," she said. "Being a writer and already knowing who was playing the parts was amazing."For Michele, working with director Timothy Woodward Jr . was an "amazing" experience. "I loved working with him. He is super talented and extremely knowledgable. It was better than I ever expected. Being on set with him was incredible. I was really impressed with what he brought to this project," she said.Most impressive about Michele is that the Studio City cast and crew have become "family." She also noted that Sean Kanan played a very different character than what most fans and viewers are used to from his previous acting work. "I didn't want his usual bag of tricks, I wanted him to be super different," she said. "Timothy and I literally pulled out some great performances from Sean and I think this is some of his best work."Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here For more information on Studio City on Amazon Prime, visit its official homepage More about Michele Kanan, Studio City, amazon prime, Sean Kanan Michele Kanan Studio City amazon prime Sean Kanan