Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Michael Saquella chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Dream Round," which is set to premiere November 10. 15 years later, he meets a former professional golfer who appears out of nowhere to get him back on the course. Joe befriends his clever 10-year-old neighbor, Sarah, and a beautiful waitress Jennifer, who both have suffered tragedies of their own. Their commonality creates a bond. Joe becomes inspired by a chance to play the dream round of his life. On his experience working in Dream Round, he said, "It was a great time had a lot of fun working with Richard Grieco, which we had not worked together since 2005 when we filmed Forget About It with Burt Reynolds. Playing golf as an actor on set was a blast. It was hot because we filmed in the middle of an Arizona summer 105 degrees plus every day." "I loved that I play an average Joe type character and showcasing real emotions on camera. The golfing on-set was a major plus," he said. On being an actor and director in the digital age, Saquella said, "It is much easier today than in the past. For example, it is faster, and you can immediately playback any scene you might want to view. There are fewer lights and grip equipment. The editing is incredibly fast, and now you can have a film edited in a quarter of the time." He opened up about life in quarantine. "I am based in Arizona, and we were shut down for about two months. Then we went back to work in the Arizona Mountains in June 2020. I did, however, gain a few pounds," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "My advice to young aspiring actors is to never give up, and follow your dreams. Even if you feel burned out, take a small break, and get right back in there." He listed Russell Crowe and Daniel Craig as his dream collaboration partners in the entertainment business. Saquella defined the word sucess as follows: "having security, a nice home, a decent amount of money in the bank to not worry about bills, and respect for people in the entertainment industry." He concluded about Dream Round, "It is a must-see film because it is not just about golf. My character triumphs over tragedy; the film is about new love and dealing with the loss of one's family, and it's a funny golf story. Here is the outline to better understand the concept to help folks." In Dream Round, he plays a man named Joe Bona, who struggles in life after the death of his loving wife and two small children, who died in a car accident 15 years ago. His wife's final words were that Joe follows his dream as a semi-professional golfer to become a pro. The death of his family turned his life upside down.