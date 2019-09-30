Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMichael Harrison talks about debut comedy album and digital age Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     52 mins ago in Entertainment
Stand-up comedian Michael Harrison chatted with Digital Journal about his debut comedy album and about being an entertainer in this digital age.
When asked how his debut comedy album came about, he said, "I used to listen to comedy albums as a kid, so it's always been a comedy goal of mine to have one. I had an hour of stuff that was hitting and I felt like the time was right. I sent an email to my record label with an audio clip from my phone, and they jumped on board. Now, I am just waiting to make that Beyonce money."
He acknowledged that his comedic routine is inspired simply by "being annoyed." "I always write about things that I feel strongly about. Serious or silly, as long as I have an emotional attachment to it, I go for it. I can passionately rant about topics like human rights as well as my utter distaste for bowties," he said.
Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Short term, a ton of more shows. My schedule is crazy right now. In the long run, I plan to do everything I can that relates to comedy. I want to release more comedy specials. Get more acting roles. Heck, I will do a guest appearance on a Weird Al song if I can and I can't even sing. I just want to keep challenging myself."
On being a comedian in this digital age, he said, "It feels amazing. I get so much support online from fans. It really drives me. I don't know what it was like before the digital age, but it had to be tougher to cultivate a following. I have people who come see me two to three times a year and check out everything I put up or release. It's humbling."
Regarding the impact of streaming services and technology on the entertainment industry, he said, "I think it has opened up the field to so many different kinds of comedy that might not have ever been showcased. Comedy has never been more diverse and niche before. I mean, there are nerd comedians. I love that. Comedians that focus their material to a demographic of comic book and sci-fi fans. I am always down for a good Magneto joke."
For young and aspiring comics, he said with a laugh, "Don't listen to me! I don't want this responsibility. Everyone has a different path. I could screw this up. To me, working hard seems to be the main thing that differentiates anyone's success in this business."
Harrison defined the word success as "happiness." "That's it. Wealth or accolades have nothing to do with this either. If you are happy with who you are and what you got, then you are doing life right. Frankly, I am jealous," he said.
For his fans, he concluded about his debut comedy album, "Thanks for getting me No. 1 on iTunes. Now, where is that Beyonce money?"
To learn more about comedian Michael Harrison, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
More about Michael Harrison, Digital Age, Comedy, Album
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Lauren Davidson stuns on 'Soaking Up Every Second' country single Special
Mike DelGuidice to honor Mason Swearingen with 'Beginnings' show
Michael Harrison talks about debut comedy album and digital age Special
Review: Sandi Morris claims silver at 2019 World Championships in Doha Special
Trump attacks Democrats, Giuliani subpoenaed for Ukraine documents
'Jail them!': Brexit divisions rise on fringes of UK Tory meet
Trump asked Australia for help discrediting Russia probe
Google’s major plans for the .new TLD Commissioned
Tesla V3 fast charging network expanding into Canada
Steve Hackett talks 'Genesis Revisited,' longevity and new music Special