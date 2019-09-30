Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Entertainment Stand-up comedian Michael Harrison chatted with Digital Journal about his debut comedy album and about being an entertainer in this digital age. He acknowledged that his comedic routine is inspired simply by "being annoyed." "I always write about things that I feel strongly about. Serious or silly, as long as I have an emotional attachment to it, I go for it. I can passionately rant about topics like human rights as well as my utter distaste for bowties," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Short term, a ton of more shows. My schedule is crazy right now. In the long run, I plan to do everything I can that relates to comedy. I want to release more comedy specials. Get more acting roles. Heck, I will do a guest appearance on a Weird Al song if I can and I can't even sing. I just want to keep challenging myself." On being a comedian in this digital age, he said, "It feels amazing. I get so much support online from fans. It really drives me. I don't know what it was like before the digital age, but it had to be tougher to cultivate a following. I have people who come see me two to three times a year and check out everything I put up or release. It's humbling." Regarding the impact of streaming services and technology on the entertainment industry, he said, "I think it has opened up the field to so many different kinds of comedy that might not have ever been showcased. Comedy has never been more diverse and niche before. I mean, there are nerd comedians. I love that. Comedians that focus their material to a demographic of comic book and sci-fi fans. I am always down for a good Magneto joke." For young and aspiring comics, he said with a laugh, "Don't listen to me! I don't want this responsibility. Everyone has a different path. I could screw this up. Frankly, I am jealous," he said.For his fans, he concluded about his debut comedy album, "Thanks for getting me No. 1 on iTunes. Now, where is that Beyonce money?"To learn more about comedian Michael Harrison, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter and Instagram