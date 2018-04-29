Michael Grandinetti to bring magic show to Rochester, New York

Rochester
On May 11, magician Michael Grandinetti will be returning to New York to perform at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester.
A star of Masters of Illusion on CW, Grandinetti will combine his magic with the music of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), for a unique theatrical experience.
Most recently, Grandinetti performed his magic show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
