Michael Grandinetti to bring magic show to Rochester, New York

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Rochester - On May 11, magician Michael Grandinetti will be returning to New York to perform at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester.
A star of Masters of Illusion on CW, Grandinetti will combine his magic with the music of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), for a unique theatrical experience.
Most recently, Grandinetti performed his magic show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
To learn more about his upcoming show at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester, check out the venue's official website.
For more information on magician Michael Grandinetti, follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Illusionist Michael Grandinetti opened up about his magic career and the digital transformation of magic in his interview with Digital Journal.
More about Michael Grandinetti, Rochester, New york, Magician, Illusionist
 
