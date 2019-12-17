Emmy-nominated actor Michael Easton teased that he will be starring as Ebenezer Scrooge in a special holiday episode of "General Hospital."
This television special will be General Hospital's distinct interpretation of the classic Christmas Carol, which comes just in time for the holidays. It will air on Monday, December 23, on ABC.
Based on the promotional video clip, Easton will be joined by such fellow co-stars as Kathleen Gati, Roger Howarth, Eden McCoy, Leslie Charleson, William Lipton, Rebecca Herbst, Eden McCoy, and Maura West, among others.
In a post on his official Facebook page, Easton revealed that Christmas Carol stars over 25 members of the General Hospital cast, as well as a few surprises. He went on to praise their "amazing crew," as well as "the writers" and the "directing team led by Phideaux Xavier" for being the true stars of the show.
