article imageMichael Catalano up for 'Best Photography Studio' in 2020 contest

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Entertainment
Multifaceted Long Island photographer Michael Catalano has a major reason to be proud. He is in the running in the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition.
Catalano received his inaugural "Best of Long Island" nomination in the "Services" section for "Best Photography Studio." He regularly photographs concerts in the Long Island music scene, as well as landscapes and landmarks.
To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition or to vote, check out their official website.
In April of 2019, Catalano chatted with Digital Journal about what it is like to be "behind the lens."
Catalano opened up about the digital transformation of the music and entertainment business, and he shared what tools he uses to help with his own photography; moreover, he offered advice for young and aspiring photographers.
He foresees that the future in music and entertainment photography and videography is going to grow continuously into a big industry. He noted that as technology advances, the same holds true for the quality of the work. "Faster camera bodies, faster lenses, better lighting, and better sound quality. I see that trend continuing, and I plan on being a part of it," Catalano told Digital Journal.
To learn more about Michael Catalano Photography, check out his official Facebook page and Instagram page.
More about Michael Catalano, Photography, Studio, best of long island, Music
 
