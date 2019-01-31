By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 14, 2019, internationally recognized magician Michael Carbonaro will be bringing his magic show to Town Hall in New York. In his recent interview with Digital Journal, Carbonaro shared that he is stoked to play Town Hall because he has never played a show in New York City before. He went on to describe his magic show as "family-friendly" and "intense," and since it coincides with this year's Valentine's Day, he added that there will be "a lot of love out there." His proudest professional accomplishments include being honored by the Academy of Magical Arts as "Magician of the Year" in 2014, as well as being the first-ever recipient of the Copperfield Prize in 2016. For more information on acclaimed magician Michael Carbonaro, visit his To learn more about ticket information for Carbonaro's February 14th show in Town Hall, click here Read More: This journalist chatted with A distinguished magician, he is known for his popular hidden camera TV series The Carbonaro Effect on truTV. Carbonaro has also appeared on such hit television shows as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami, among others.In his recent interview with Digital Journal, Carbonaro shared that he is stoked to play Town Hall because he has never played a show in New York City before. He went on to describe his magic show as "family-friendly" and "intense," and since it coincides with this year's Valentine's Day, he added that there will be "a lot of love out there."His proudest professional accomplishments include being honored by the Academy of Magical Arts as "Magician of the Year" in 2014, as well as being the first-ever recipient of the Copperfield Prize in 2016.For more information on acclaimed magician Michael Carbonaro, visit his official homepage To learn more about ticket information for Carbonaro's February 14th show in Town Hall, click here bit.ly/CarbonaroNYC_DJJ : This journalist chatted with Michael Carbonaro about his New York shows, offered his advice for aspiring magicians, and he shared his views on technology. More about Michael Carbonaro, Magician, Magic, New york Michael Carbonaro Magician Magic New york