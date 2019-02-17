Michael Carbonaro to bring his magic show to The Paramount

Huntington
On March 6, 2019, distinguished magician Michael Carbonaro will be performing his magic show at The Paramount on Long Island.
This will mark Carbonaro's second time performing magic at The Paramount. He previously headlined the Huntington venue in January of 2017.
Most recently, on Valentine's Day, Carbonaro performed at Town Hall in New York City, which was well-received. "Michael Carbonaro leaves your jaw dropped open in amazement as you wonder how he did the impossible right before your eyes," Christine Antosca said, a dedicated fan of magic.
Aside from is hit hidden camera television series The Carbonaro Effect, Carbonaro is known for his appearances on such television programs as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami.
To learn more about ticketing for Carbonaro's upcoming magic show at The Paramount in Huntington, click here.
For more information on Carbonaro, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
