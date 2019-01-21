Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Huntington - World-renowned magician Michael Carbonaro chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows in New York at Town Hall and The Paramount on Long Island. On February 14, he will be performing at On March 6, Carbonaro will be bringing his live tour to Each day, Carbonaro is motivated by his ability "to ignite joy" for people. "The world is tough. It's tough on me too and a lot of people. I get a lot of comments from fans that tell me that my show is a real sense of joy for them and their families. That makes me feel really good and it motivates me to continue," he explained. Regarding his New Year's resolutions, the award-winning magician revealed, "To push the envelope and to try new things. Also, to get rid of the idea that things need to be perfect in my work, my play and in my body." For young people to wish to go into magic, Carbonaro recommended they take "theater training." "Don't get too locked up in all the tricks and how magic works. Really get out there and do something non-magic related and really develop your personality between yourself and the audience," he said. Reflecting on the last five years, in a rearview mirror, he acknowledged that he sees a lot of "blood, sweat, and tears." "Also, looking back and feeling really satisfied with the work that my team and I have been doing, and what it has brought to the world," he said. One of this journalist's favorite Carbonaro tricks from The Carbonaro Effect is the "press-activated condiments." "The idea for the press-activated condiments came from my mom from sweet Long Island, who inspired me to become a magician. She told me to hire myself out for birthday parties. She gave me the idea about a little mustard packet and whatever you press comes out. I thought it was a good idea and we put it on the show," he said. Regarding his views on technology, Carbonaro said, "I like to use technology as an excuse sometimes about how the tricks are done, even if it's as crazy as a puppy being delivered inside a flat envelope. I try and say that there's a new technology that allows that to happen. I don't think technology has hindered magic at all. People are glued to seeing things on the screen, and just getting out there and seeing things happen live is a craved experience. I am performing in some theaters around the country when I am the first live theatrical experience for some families. It is so important, and I hope that I am igniting that spark in a lot of the kids out there." Carbonaro would give the following advice to his 18-year-old self: "Stick to your gut. Don't listen to anybody else." In 2014, he was named "Magician of the Year" by the Academy of Magical Arts. "That was super cool. That was a dream come true," he said. In 2016, Carbonaro was the first recipient of the Copperfield Prize, which honors an individual for elevating the art of magic. "I was the inaugural recipient of the Copperfield Prize," he admitted. "David Copperfield was my absolute hero in magic. He used to play Long Island all the time, and I would be at every single show at the Tilles Center. David has been so supportive of my show and my work. That was another dream come true." He defined the word success as "feeling happy and content in your own skin." For his fans, he said, "You guys are more important than you ever believe you are. I see all of the wonderful things that you write me and they keep me going." To learn more about magician Michael Carbonaro and his upcoming shows, check out his Carbonaro is known for his hit television series The Carbonaro Effect, which is an original hidden camera magic series, on truTV. 