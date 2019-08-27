Special By By Markos Papadatos 16 mins ago in Entertainment Teen actor Michael Campion chatted with Digital Journal about his experience on "Fuller House" on Netflix and his magic career. "In the next 30 years, they might have a Fullest House," he added. On his plans for the future, Campion said, "Now that Fuller House is done, I will take some time off for school, but I will also do magic on the side. I'm a magician and I perform magic at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles." Speaking of magic, Campion had nothing but the kindest words about world-renowned magician Jeff McBride. On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "Now that social media is taking over, it feels like a full-time job. Sometimes, it can be tiring since it feels like a second job. I am trying to adapt to the digital age the best I can. I got into this business because I enjoy the craft and not all the social media." His advice for young and aspiring actors is as follows: "Getting into the business now is a lot harder than it was 10 years ago. I started when I was five years old when social media wasn't that big at the time. Get involved in your local community theater and taking acting, voiceover and improv lessons. It is important to get experience first." Campion is a firm believer that streaming is going to take over everything. "I feel that everything is going to go digital. Streaming has changed the entire industry, and more opportunities are being presented to people. That washes away some of the better shows since there are so many shows on the streaming services. It will make it harder to find good quality content because there is so much out there," he said. He listed Christopher Nolan as the director that he would love to someday work with the most, who is known for such film as The Dark Knight and Inception. "Those are some of my all-time favorite movies," he admitted. The 17-year-old actor defined the word success as "the greater good." "Some people fight for glory or fame or family. With acting, I am able to make other people happy. That's why I love doing magic and performing," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you to the fans for supporting me. This is just the next big step in my career. Stay tuned for more and thank you for being loyal." To learn more about teen actor Michael Campion, follow him on In Fuller House on Netflix, Campion plays Jackson Fuller, D.J. Tanner-Fuller's (Candace Cameron Bure) oldest son. "It has been great playing Jackson. DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy all have children and now the show is about them as opposed to Danny, Jesse, and Joey," he admitted. "We are in the middle of our last season. It is bittersweet." That's why I love doing magic and performing," he said.For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you to the fans for supporting me. This is just the next big step in my career. Stay tuned for more and thank you for being loyal."To learn more about teen actor Michael Campion, follow him on Twitter