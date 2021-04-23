Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Artist Mia Martina chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new book "Boss Up Your Life," and her inspiration to write the book. "It was a great learning experience for me," she said about writing this book. "Especially when it comes to helping me stay focused. I get distracted quite easily so it helped me gain some much-needed discipline about how to manage my time better." Regarding her future plans, she said, "To keep creating more music and books. But definitely focusing more on my personal life and spending time with family since COVID has kept me separated from them. I think it put a lot of things in perspective for me and everyone else around the world." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It’s an adjustment for me. You have to create so much volume now to keep up as opposed to creating 7 songs a year. It has been a bit of a challenging process for me because I like to create at my own pace and not rush the process but that’s not feasible now you have to create so much content consistently in order to stay in business." She opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've been keeping myself busy with being creative. All my family and friends are in different places so not being able to see them has been so hard. And I had some sad days but for the most part, I’ve been okay. I'm grateful for my health and just being able to keep working," she said. Mia Martina shared that she sees a silver lining in the pandemic. "I do, and I think by next year things will be a bit better. I am hopeful," she said. On her definition of success, she said, "Peace of mind and living life on your terms." Mia Martina concluded about her new book, "Collaboration is key and as women, we need to stick together more than ever and help each other. We need to be there for one another. Listen, be present and be open to a new mindset. Abundance is everywhere; we just have to be open and willing to give in order to receive." To learn more about Mia Martina and her new book, check out its "What inspired me to write my book was to inspire and mentor young women," she said. "If I could have had that when I was younger, my journey would have been a lot easier. So now, being that I have achieved so much knowledge and amazing mentors, it’s my turn to give back.""It was a great learning experience for me," she said about writing this book. "Especially when it comes to helping me stay focused. I get distracted quite easily so it helped me gain some much-needed discipline about how to manage my time better."Regarding her future plans, she said, "To keep creating more music and books. But definitely focusing more on my personal life and spending time with family since COVID has kept me separated from them. I think it put a lot of things in perspective for me and everyone else around the world."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It’s an adjustment for me. You have to create so much volume now to keep up as opposed to creating 7 songs a year. It has been a bit of a challenging process for me because I like to create at my own pace and not rush the process but that’s not feasible now you have to create so much content consistently in order to stay in business."She opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've been keeping myself busy with being creative. All my family and friends are in different places so not being able to see them has been so hard. And I had some sad days but for the most part, I’ve been okay. I'm grateful for my health and just being able to keep working," she said.Mia Martina shared that she sees a silver lining in the pandemic. "I do, and I think by next year things will be a bit better. I am hopeful," she said.On her definition of success, she said, "Peace of mind and living life on your terms."Mia Martina concluded about her new book, "Collaboration is key and as women, we need to stick together more than ever and help each other. We need to be there for one another. Listen, be present and be open to a new mindset. Abundance is everywhere; we just have to be open and willing to give in order to receive."To learn more about Mia Martina and her new book, check out its official website More about Mia Martina, Book, boss up your life Mia Martina Book boss up your life