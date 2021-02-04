Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Meredith Thomas chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Marsha in "Killer Advice" on Lifetime. She was drawn to her character, Marsha, for a variety of reasons. "I loved exploring the different sides of people, how we reveal ourselves differently based on who we are interacting with, and the given circumstances. Marsha for example used her sexuality when she was around men, tried to be motherly around the younger character, and was supportive and friendly as the therapist," she said. Thomas continued, "We played with how my wardrobe and make-up changed depending on who Marsha was interacting with. What liked least about playing Marsha was how she took advantage of another woman's vulnerability. I am a huge advocate of therapy so it was not comfortable for me playing someone who was not a good therapist. I turn eight years sober the day after Killer Advice premieres. There is no way I would be saying that without the support of amazing women in my life including my therapist, family, and spiritual urban family." On working with Regarding her plans for 2021, Thomas revealed that there are always move Lifetime movies in the works. "I feel like I live a full lifetime in every role. On Feb 11th I have The Wrong Valentine premiering on Lifetime Movies with Vivica A. Fox. This marks my sixth Wrong movie and my seventh movie with Vivica who also produces alongside the awesome director, David DeCoteau," she said. "On March 5, Dangerous Medicine premieres, also on Lifetime Movies," she said. "I'm back to being a good strong hard-working single mother. $TACK$, a short-form program I was a producer on, was just submitted in seven categories in the Daytime Emmy Awards. I was also summited for a Limited Performance in a Children's Program for my role as the mayor in Toby Goes to Camp."For viewers and fans, she concluded about Killer Advice, "It is a wild and thrilling ride. Please don't try any of this at home, ever!"