Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMelody Thomas Scott of Y&R to release new memoir in July

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Melody Thomas Scott will be releasing her highly-anticipated memoir "Always Young and Restless" on July 14.
In this "scintillating" memoir, Scott discloses details of her dramatic life, some behind-the-scenes stories, and she opens up about her acting career, which has spanned well over four decades.
This past February, Scott celebrated 41 years on the No. 1 daytime drama, The Young and The Restless, where she has played the iconic role of Nikki Newman, the matriarch of the Newman family.
The Young and The Restless has been renewed through 2024 by CBS. It has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 31 years.
Her book, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama, is available for pre-order on Amazon by clicking here.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actress Melody Thomas Scott, follow her on Twitter and on her official website.
More about Melody Thomas Scott, y&R, The young and the restless
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases
Malan Breton talks career in fashion, music and entertainment Special
High time for UN to act over Khashoggi killing, says fiancee
Paraguayan judge orders Ronaldinho to remain in prison
Lady Gaga enjoys major commercial success with 'Stupid Love'
Detroit turns water back on during COVID-19 outbreak
College Consensus uses top publisher rankings and student reviews Special
German hospital creates drive-through for coronavirus tests
China's Trip.com says no pay for top execs while virus rages
EU to stop 'ghost flights' in coronavirus fightback