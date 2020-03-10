Veteran actress Melody Thomas Scott will be releasing her highly-anticipated memoir "Always Young and Restless" on July 14.
In this "scintillating" memoir, Scott discloses details of her dramatic life, some behind-the-scenes stories, and she opens up about her acting career, which has spanned well over four decades.
This past February, Scott celebrated 41 years on the No. 1 daytime drama, The Young and The Restless, where she has played the iconic role of Nikki Newman, the matriarch of the Newman family.
The Young and The Restless has been renewed through 2024 by CBS. It has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 31 years.
Her book, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama, is available for pre-order on Amazon by clicking here.
