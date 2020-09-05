Email
article imageMelody Thomas Scott delights on 'Always Young and Restless' book Special

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Melody Thomas Scott released her new book "Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Last year, she celebrated her 40th anniversary on daytime television, where she has played the iconic role of Nikki Newman on The Young and The Restless on CBS, the No. 1 daytime drama in America. Her humble beginnings were far from glamorous.
She is able to dive really deep where she opens up about abuse (in the hands of industry men), living with her grandmother (who was a hoarder), and her traumatic childhood. There are times where the veteran actress will break your heart with her gripping storytelling. Above it all, she emerges as the brave heroine in life that she has spent decades portraying on TV. She is a true survivor, and with The Young and The Restless, it is evident that she has found her permanent home.
Without giving too much away, this is a compelling book that should be experienced by all fans of daytime TV, especially those of the Newman family matriarch, Melody Thomas Scott.
Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama is available on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Melody Thomas Scott was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this candid memoir. It was very intense yet informative read and by the end, her fans and reading audience will get to know her on a more intimate level.
The book Always Young and Restless is worth checking out and it can easily be read in two or three sittings. Grab a bottle of wine (if one is over 21 years old) and let Melody Thomas Scott lure you in. It garners an A rating.
