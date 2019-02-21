Email
article imageMelody Thomas Scott celebrates 40 years playing Nikki Newman

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Entertainment
On February 20, acclaimed soap actress Melody Thomas Scott celebrated her 40th anniversary on "The Young and The Restless."
Scott is known for her long-time portrayal of Nikki Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama opposite veteran actor Eric Braeden, who plays her husband, Victor Newman.
In 1999, she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Nikki Newman.
In its YouTube channel, The Young and The Restless did a "Look Back" episode with Melody Thomas Scott, where she reflected on some highlight scenes and shared some of her fondest memories from the daytime drama.
Kate Linder, who plays Esther Valentine on The Young and The Restless, also expressed her congratulatory remarks for Melody, as well as many other actors from the show.
Aside from The Young and The Restless stars, veteran actress Jackie Zeman (General Hospital) was there in person to celebrate this milestone with Melody Thomas Scott. "May you continue to shine as the star that you are. Much love and admiration beautiful lady," Zeman posted on Twitter.
Emmy-nominated actor John McCook (Eric Forrester) from The Bold and The Beautiful went to extend his congratulations to Scott as well.
To learn more about actress Melody Thomas Scott, follow her on Twitter and her website.
