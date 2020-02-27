Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Melissa Claire Egan chatted with Digital Journal about being back on "The Young and The Restless," and her upcoming YR Fantasy events this March. She plays the role of Chelsea Lawson on the No. 1 daytime drama, The Young and The Restless. "It feels wonderful. It has been really great," she said. "I owe it all to Josh Griffith. He got me back here and I am telling great stories, and getting in Chelsea's troubles and drama. I am so grateful." Egan is drawn to her character since sometimes, she is a good mom. "I think she needs to get a little tougher with Connor," she said. "Chelsea is a loving mom and I respect her for that. She can be bad sometimes but I love when she's bad. She gets herself in trouble but that's also what I like about her since it makes it fun." When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy, she said, "I have been doing soap operas for 14 years, so that definitely helps. The brain is definitely a muscle that gets stronger with time. It's the closest thing to doing a play every day. It's a lot of work but it's so much fun and it never gets old. You are constantly learning new dialogue, doing different scenes, and you have different stories to tell each day. It is also a lot of work so you need to do your homework each night." Over the years, she acknowledged that she has been a part of some great love stories on the show, and her onscreen husband kept dying. "Those scenes were tricky and emotional since they changed the course of the storyline," she said. "That was always an interesting and emotional challenge, especially to play something sad, upsetting and disturbing. At the same time, you are also excited about the challenge." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Don't give up. It's a hard and competitive business. You need a lot of patience and a lot of drive. Stick with it and don't get discouraged. Don't be a jerk since somebody is always watching. Be pleasant on set. Your reputation precedes you." The best advice she was ever given was to work hard, be resilient and not take things personally, especially in this business. "Learn to have a thick skin and try not to take things so personally," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I think the digital age is great. The more content the better. I think it's a wonderful new time for television and movies. I am so grateful that we have such loyal and amazing fans that stick to our show five days a week." In her spare time, Egan enjoys traveling, doing yoga, meeting The Young and The Restless fans at fan events, as well as spending time with her husband, friends, and her dog. Egan defined the word success as "being a happy and a good, kind person." "That's a real success," she admitted. "Living a happy and healthy life, and helping other people," she said. For the dedicated fans, she concluded, "I am so grateful to the fans. They are the reason that we do what we do, and their support and opinions do not go unnoticed. We are so lucky to love our jobs, and we don't take it for granted. We owe it all to the fans." To learn more about acclaimed actress Melissa Claire Egan, follow her on Catch Melissa Claire Egan on The Young and The Restless, which airs weekdays on CBS. Fans and viewers can stream the show online on the This spring, Egan will be a part of the YR Fantasy events in Cincinnati, Ohio (March 28) and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (March 29), along with her co-stars Brytni Sarpy , Joshua Morrow, Jordi Vilasuso and Bryton James. "I am so excited. I am an East Coast girl. I am from New York. I am really excited to see some of the East Coast fans, and I love the group that we are going with: Brytni, Joshua, Jordi, and Bryton. More about Melissa Claire Egan, Chelsea Lawson, Actress, Emmy, The young and the restless