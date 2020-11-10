Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Melissa Archer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Their Killer Affair" on Lifetime and being an actress in the digital age. In Their Killer Affair, she played Detective "Max" Peyton. "I liked that she was tough, but she is vulnerable. She has so many dynamics trying to be unaffected by some of the horrific things she sees in her job so that she can be good at it, but then to come home and be normal and vulnerable and loving with her boyfriend, but then fighting the pressure of wanting to please him yet feeling the uncertainty of commitment. She has a lot to balance and each part was fun to play," she said. She complimented her luminous acting partner When asked how she handles dialogue-heavy as a soap actress, she responded, "I was fortunate that memorization came easy for me for the most part and I found that the more I did, the more quickly I retained." "Now, I can't say much for my long-term memory though," she said with a sweet laugh. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "My advice is to follow your gut, do not be afraid of the word no, be true to who you are, and don't let the business define you." On being an actress in the digital age (now that streaming is so popular, she said, "It's great. So many opportunities to make and place content." She acknowledged that she has done well during the quarantine. "The positive part has been learning to enjoy the quiet and connecting in ways digitally that I never did much of before," she said. Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, "Success is a measurement that is so completely subjective and likely ever-switching. At least for me, as I evolve, my definition of success changes. When I was young it was about being a paid actress." Archer continued, "As I grew up, I realized that sometimes my definition of success was what I thought others thought of my success, and today I find that finding a balance between work, play, family, friends, nature, and mental health is what makes me successful. Did I do the best I could at each one of those? If not try harder, if so grow it." She concluded about Their Killer Affair, "It's a really fun thriller that has a few twists and turns. And not only did I have a lot of fun playing in it, but I had a lot of fun watching it." To learn more about actress Melissa Archer, follow her on Read More: Their Killer Review earned a favorable review from Melissa Archer and Brandon Beemer in 'Their Killer Affair' on Lifetime Lifetime On her experience in Their Killer Affair, she said, "It was a blast. An awesome cast of course and a truly great director. When I was young it was about being a paid actress."Archer continued, "As I grew up, I realized that sometimes my definition of success was what I thought others thought of my success, and today I find that finding a balance between work, play, family, friends, nature, and mental health is what makes me successful. Did I do the best I could at each one of those? If not try harder, if so grow it."She concluded about Their Killer Affair, "It's a really fun thriller that has a few twists and turns. And not only did I have a lot of fun playing in it, but I had a lot of fun watching it."To learn more about actress Melissa Archer, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter