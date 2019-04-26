Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Wendy Riche, the executive producer and executive story editor of the hit digital drama series "The Bay," chatted with Digital Journal about its 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations, where it scored nods in seven categories. "Working with so many talented people on The Bay, who all deserve this nomination for the best show, is really what it's all about for me and working with the great leadership and vision of Gregori J. Martin. He is at the helm pulling everything together," she said. Riche served as executive producer of General Hospital from January of 1992 until January 2001. On the similarities and differences of both shows (General Hospital vs. The Bay), she said, "All serialized drama has great characters and ongoing stories to tell for the characters. Multi-Emmy winner Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer on General Hospital, told me when I started at General Hospital that 'it's all about the story,' and I agree with him," she said. "No matter what the medium (primetime, daytime, hour or half-hour), great stories come from great characters. The difference is budget," she said. On her daily motivations as a producer, Riche said, "I learned early on in my career that producing was a real opportunity to connect with people thru storytelling. As a producer and as a writer, I am always thinking about that. Personally, I have a great need to contribute to life and to our world. Hopefully, this will give people the opportunity to reflect on their own lives and hopefully, it will help people get closer to who they are and what they really want." "Storytelling connects us in many ways, directly, subtlety and subtexturally. It inspires me to be as real and honest as possible, no matter what the genre," she added. Riche is a firm believer of the following quote: "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about." Her proudest professional moments include the 1983 television movie starring Ann-Margret Who Will Love My Children? and working on General Hospital with extraordinary actors and great writers. "Now working with Gregori and The Bay family makes it even more happy and more proud," she said. "I am very grateful for these opportunities." Riche also opened up about the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business. "A prime example is The Bay. With the new technology and streaming services, it has afforded more opportunity for shows like ours, and there is more content to watch and to binge-watch, which is an incredible experience," she said. On her use of technology in her daily routine as a producer and story editor, Riche works on her computer for writing and it is invaluable for research. "I love to connect on social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but have to be disciplined about the amount of time I spend – digital platforms can be very distracting, especially in the political times that we are living in today," she said. "Social media allows you to connect with people who you wouldn't normally connect with. I like it for that reason. I don't like what has happened with hacking and fake sites," she said. Looking back in a rearview mirror over the last 25 years, she said, "I see my great family, who has always been there for me and has supported me." "I have grown children and grandchildren and I have been married 52 years," she said. "Although my family is always first, I've spent a lot of time away from them working and they were and are always supportive of my work reality. They know how much I love producing and working with so many talented people and they are proud of me," she elaborated. Riche's advice for young and aspiring producers is as follows: "It is not an easy path. You can't teach desire, so you have to really need to do this, need to tell stories and you have to persevere. Read and find stories that you must tell. Go with your instinct and passion and get them told. Never give up. Gregori J. Martin is the perfect example: he had a dream, a vision, big talent and he never ever gives up." She concluded by reiterating her appreciation to the fans that watch The Bay on Amazon Prime. "Thank you, thank you, thank you, for your love and for your feedback on the stories on The Bay. Thank you for your extraordinary energy. We are very grateful for The Bay fans," she said. To learn more about the multi-Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay, check out its Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Regarding the show's seven Daytime Emmy nominations, Riche said, "It always feels good to be recognized. It is not the reason why we do this, but it's a wonderful feeling to be acknowledged.""Working with so many talented people on The Bay, who all deserve this nomination for the best show, is really what it's all about for me and working with the great leadership and vision of Gregori J. Martin. He is at the helm pulling everything together," she said.Riche served as executive producer of General Hospital from January of 1992 until January 2001. On the similarities and differences of both shows (General Hospital vs. The Bay), she said, "All serialized drama has great characters and ongoing stories to tell for the characters. Multi-Emmy winner Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer on General Hospital, told me when I started at General Hospital that 'it's all about the story,' and I agree with him," she said."No matter what the medium (primetime, daytime, hour or half-hour), great stories come from great characters. The difference is budget," she said.On her daily motivations as a producer, Riche said, "I learned early on in my career that producing was a real opportunity to connect with people thru storytelling. As a producer and as a writer, I am always thinking about that. Personally, I have a great need to contribute to life and to our world. Hopefully, this will give people the opportunity to reflect on their own lives and hopefully, it will help people get closer to who they are and what they really want.""Storytelling connects us in many ways, directly, subtlety and subtexturally. It inspires me to be as real and honest as possible, no matter what the genre," she added.Riche is a firm believer of the following quote: "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about."Her proudest professional moments include the 1983 television movie starring Ann-Margret Who Will Love My Children? and working on General Hospital with extraordinary actors and great writers. "Now working with Gregori and The Bay family makes it even more happy and more proud," she said. "I am very grateful for these opportunities."Riche also opened up about the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business. "A prime example is The Bay. With the new technology and streaming services, it has afforded more opportunity for shows like ours, and there is more content to watch and to binge-watch, which is an incredible experience," she said.On her use of technology in her daily routine as a producer and story editor, Riche works on her computer for writing and it is invaluable for research. "I love to connect on social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but have to be disciplined about the amount of time I spend – digital platforms can be very distracting, especially in the political times that we are living in today," she said."Social media allows you to connect with people who you wouldn't normally connect with. I like it for that reason. I don't like what has happened with hacking and fake sites," she said.Looking back in a rearview mirror over the last 25 years, she said, "I see my great family, who has always been there for me and has supported me." "I have grown children and grandchildren and I have been married 52 years," she said."Although my family is always first, I've spent a lot of time away from them working and they were and are always supportive of my work reality. They know how much I love producing and working with so many talented people and they are proud of me," she elaborated.Riche's advice for young and aspiring producers is as follows: "It is not an easy path. You can't teach desire, so you have to really need to do this, need to tell stories and you have to persevere. Read and find stories that you must tell. Go with your instinct and passion and get them told. Never give up. Gregori J. Martin is the perfect example: he had a dream, a vision, big talent and he never ever gives up."She concluded by reiterating her appreciation to the fans that watch The Bay on Amazon Prime. "Thank you, thank you, thank you, for your love and for your feedback on the stories on The Bay. Thank you for your extraordinary energy. We are very grateful for The Bay fans," she said.To learn more about the multi-Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay, check out its official homepage and Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with Gregori J. Martin , the executive producer, writer, and director of The Bay. More about wendy riche, The Bay, executive producer, Story, Editor wendy riche The Bay executive producer Story Editor