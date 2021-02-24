Email
Meet Taylor Byron Barr: Actor, model and social media personality

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor and model Taylor Byron Barr chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his motivations, being an artist in the digital age. He also furnished his definition of the word success.
French poet, journalist, and novelist Anatole France once said: "To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe." Taylor Byron Barr is a gifted person that epitomizes this wise quotation.
On being an actor and model in the digital age, he said, "It's wild because castings are so different now. Recently, I was learning lines for a movie that I am shooting. You need to adapt, this is what we have to do."
Each day, he is motivated by the fact that he wants to enjoy himself. "I want to enjoy myself, I don't want to be burdened and stressed," he said. "I want to feel happy, exuberant, and excited about what is going to happen, that's what motivates me. You need to look at everything in a positive light."
He shared that he liked being a part of the comedy shorts Pussie Control and Pussie Control 2: Night at the Drive-in, where he plays the role of Ryan. These were written and directed by Bryan Bostic. "I was happy to be a part of them," he admitted.
"They are shorts and they are pretty funny. We are working on a feature film right now, which will encompass the whole story," he revealed.
For young and aspiring actors and models, he said, "Stay around positive people. Definitely, make sure the positive people tell you the truth. Keep people that are close to you that have your best interests. My mother and my father always cheered me on and they always made me feel important."
He listed Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner in the business. "I would love to work with Denzel," he said.
On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "I'm going to do what I want to do." "I also have a real estate company with my family, so I am fortunate to do both things that I like, and hopefully, they can meet in the middle somewhere," he said.
If he were to do any track and field event, he noted that he would be a long jumper, and in swimming, he shared that he would do the backstroke. "I played basketball and I won a couple of dunk contests," he said. "If I were doing track and field still, I would be long jumping."
"To this day, I still get to follow my passions and do things that are in my heart," he added.
He defined the word success as achievement in life. "Success feels like winning," he said. "I am very goal-driven. Even while I am at the gym, I want to knock things out in a special time frame. Success is achievement and hitting the goal in my mind."
To learn more about actor and model Taylor Byron Barr, check out his IMDb page, Twitter, and Instagram page.
More about Taylor Byron Barr, Actor, Model
 
