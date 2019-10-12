Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Television personality Shannon Beador of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" chatted with Digital Journal about her experience on the show and she opened up about urinary incontinence. "With INNOVO, finally there is an answer to stress urinary incontinence," she said. "To know that I don't have to go through that anymore is incredible. INNOVO is such an easy way to finally cure a problem that I've had forever." For women who suffer from leaking, she offered the following advice: "It is a problem and it is something that people don't talk about. First of all, understand that it happens to the best of us and it affects one in three women. Second, there is a noninvasive method to get rid of the problem. You no longer have to treat the symptoms, you can actually cure the problem." Regarding her experience on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she acknowledged that it has been a "roller coaster." "It is crazy for me that I just finished my sixth season with the show. It's insane that I've been with them for six years," she said with a sweet laugh. "I've grown a lot as a person and I feel that I've become a stronger person. I couldn't have scripted what has happened to me over the last six years. It has been an experience for sure." On being a TV personality in this digital age, she said, "I am low-tech. I am learning the digital as I go. I'm 55 years old. The digital age is fun and interesting since we are able to accomplish so much these days." Beador feels that streaming services (Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime) have made the entertainment business more efficient. "Now you can watch whatever you want to watch whenever you want to watch it, so there is something nice about that," she said. For women that wish to go on a show such as The Real Housewives of Orange County, she said, "Think it through. You need to have a thick skin since it can be hard." On her definition of the word success, she said, "First and foremost, success is raising three confident girls. Now, I am single, and to be able to set goals for myself and to accomplish them is a true success." To learn more about TV personality Shannon Beador, follow her on She opened up about her partnership with INNOVO . "I am excited to be partnering with INNOVO. I suffered from stress urinary incontinence since my first child was born 18 years ago. To be able to use a device that is noninvasive is life-changing," she said."With INNOVO, finally there is an answer to stress urinary incontinence," she said. "To know that I don't have to go through that anymore is incredible. INNOVO is such an easy way to finally cure a problem that I've had forever."For women who suffer from leaking, she offered the following advice: "It is a problem and it is something that people don't talk about. First of all, understand that it happens to the best of us and it affects one in three women. Second, there is a noninvasive method to get rid of the problem. You no longer have to treat the symptoms, you can actually cure the problem."Regarding her experience on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she acknowledged that it has been a "roller coaster." "It is crazy for me that I just finished my sixth season with the show. It's insane that I've been with them for six years," she said with a sweet laugh. "I've grown a lot as a person and I feel that I've become a stronger person. I couldn't have scripted what has happened to me over the last six years. It has been an experience for sure."On being a TV personality in this digital age, she said, "I am low-tech. I am learning the digital as I go. I'm 55 years old. The digital age is fun and interesting since we are able to accomplish so much these days."Beador feels that streaming services (Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime) have made the entertainment business more efficient. "Now you can watch whatever you want to watch whenever you want to watch it, so there is something nice about that," she said.For women that wish to go on a show such as The Real Housewives of Orange County, she said, "Think it through. You need to have a thick skin since it can be hard."On her definition of the word success, she said, "First and foremost, success is raising three confident girls. Now, I am single, and to be able to set goals for myself and to accomplish them is a true success."To learn more about TV personality Shannon Beador, follow her on Instagram More about Shannon Beador, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Television, Personality Shannon Beador The Real Housewives ... Television Personality