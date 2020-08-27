Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Sean Dominic chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing the role of Dr. Nate Hastings on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. For Dominic, it is "great to be back" filming new episodes of The Young and The Restless. "The fans are excited for new episodes, even though a lot of the fans appreciated the older episodes," he said. "It is great to be back with my castmates and doing some new storylines." "My current storyline is going good. It is getting spicy," he added. He is drawn to his character, Dr. Nate Hastings, is that he is "always looking to help." "If he an answer for someone who has a problem, there are no strings attached," he explained. This spring, Dominic celebrated his one-year anniversary on the hit daytime show. "That year went by so quick," he admitted. "I don't know how it went by that fast," he said with a sweet laugh. "When I hit the year mark, I finally got to a groove," he added. Over the last year, a storyline or moment that stands out to him including "having a subtle argument with Victor Newman," who is played by veteran actor Eric Braeden. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, Dominic responded, "Luckily, it is not just me memorizing 20 to 80 pages of script. I give it up to the guys that have a large amount of that. Being on this show has taught me a lot. It has helped me to set aside time for learning lines. That's a big part of our show: running lines every week. Luckily, for me, it has always been manageable." The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 30 years, and the show has been renewed through 2024. "How cool is that? Who would have thought? My grandparents, aunts and uncles would watch it, and most of my family loved the show and now I am on it," he recalled. At the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which took place remotely this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Young and The Restless was honored as "Outstanding Drama Series." "The ceremony felt different this year because it was virtual. Even though we couldn't celebrate with the whole team, it was amazing," he exclaimed. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's interesting. The digital age is a Catch-22. It's amazing that there are so many more jobs for actors, but there is so much content out there right now, it's oversaturated. I hope people can pull back a little bit and really put some effort in making quality content as opposed to just putting content out there." For young and aspiring actors, Dominic said, "If you don't have a love, passion and work ethic for acting, then don't do it. I suggest try something else. You are coming into an industry where most actors don't make a living from acting, and keep that in mind. If you realize how hard it is, but still love acting, then go for it." In his spare time, Dominic enjoys being outdoors, working out, and getting good endorphins. "I enjoy the simple things, and hopefully, at some point, I could get to travel a little bit more," he said. Dominic defined the word success as "accomplishing his goals without losing sight of the journey." "The journey is the best part of the process. Also, I hope to help my family and friends reach their destinations as well, that is success for me too," he said. For his loyal soap fans, he expressed his appreciation towards them. "It is interesting to see people that really follow you. I am sending them a lot of love because I literally just got started. There is a lot more coming ahead," he said. "I know some people that have watched the show from the very beginning, that's why they call it 'their story'." "Hopefully, be thankful for what you have right now since there are people in worse predicaments. 