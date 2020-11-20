Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Robyn Griggs ("Another World" and "One Life to Live") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about life in quarantine and her career-defining moments. She acknowledged that there is always a silver lining. "We all are going through so much, I always was told when I was auditioning that if I didn't get it, there was something better on the way. That's how I feel about the pandemic, there is something great for us all that will happen. Hopefully soon," she said. Regarding her experience in Another World and One Life to Live, she said, "I enjoyed working with both ABC and NBC. I think being on the shows was a major learning experience. I was surrounded by so many talented people, on-screen and also behind the scenes, it helps mold you as a person, you realize all the effort people put into their passion and you have a new outlook on life in general." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Get as much experience as you can. I highly recommend stage work. Being on the stage helps you get the discipline and prepare you. Take roles that you may not feel you are suitable for. Take the challenge, it will make your work much stronger. Stay positive, you are not going to get every single part you want, but you can keep trying. a Smile goes a long way at an audition." On her proudest professional moments, she said, "I think all of the moments professionally make me proud. I achieved so much and at a young age. It's a privilege to be able to do what I enjoy so much. I made goals for myself, I was fortunate to achieve them and I still would love to do more." Regarding her career-defining moments, she responded, "I definitely think the show business experience has helped me, but going through this Cancer fight has definitely made me stronger than ever. I don't think anything can truly define me, I live experience by experience and make the best of it. Griggs defined the word success as follows: "I feel any goal you make for yourself and make any progress towards it means success to me." For anybody battling cancer, she offered these inspiring words: "Stay Positive. Remember everyone is battling something, this does not define you but makes you appreciate so much more. Remember you have people to help with the emotional aspect. Cry, let it out. Do not believe what statistics you read, every person with cancer has a different situation. Optimism will help you more than you know." "Thank you for appreciating my performances," she told her fans. "Thank you for all your love and support. I'm not finished yet. 