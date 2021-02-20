Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Actor, personal trainer, and entrepreneur Robert Dowdy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career, future goals, and being an artist in the digital age. "Training-wise, I've been doing it for a long time," he said. "I have been doing it since I got out of college. I played football in college. It has always kept me afloat. Once I left college, I pursued modeling, and at that time, I lived in Atlanta. Then, I came out to Los Angeles." "I used to train athletes and now, I am working with the older population," he said. "I've fallen in love with training that age group. I have 70-year-olds who are lifting weights and staying active. My goal is to give them longevity. I really love working with them because they really appreciate it. They appreciate me and my time and effort. I enjoy developing programs for them." Each day, he is motivated simply by his love for learning. "I've always been a big learner, so I've taken on meditation every morning," he said. "I like growth, and each day I want to become a better person and a better fiance, trainer, and actor. Every day I give myself something to do and I give myself some purpose, and that really drives me. I am really motivated by growth and becoming a better human." Robert Dowdy Photo by Matt Kallish Dowdy listed "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "I know he's a popular guy but I enjoy who he is as a human. I'm sure that's what attracts everybody else," he said. When asked if there were any moments that helped define him, he responded, "When I first got into acting, I struggled with masculinity and what that looks like, as far as sharing your emotions. My dad died when I was 19 and he died in front of me. From then on, I lost my connection with feelings such as happiness and sadness. I suppressed all that." He continued, "When I moved into acting and I started classes, my teacher, who I had respect for, began to challenge me and he was able to see past my personal struggles. He provided me an open space, which allowed me to just be. That is truly when I started to learn a lot more about myself and how much I was hiding." "In acting, you can't really hide because the camera will catch it. That acting program made me look at myself in the mirror, it made me understand, and it helped me explore more about who I was," he added. On his future plans, he said, "2021 is starting okay. Things are starting to pick up from a production standpoint. I have a lot of hope and plans for some bigger bookings in 2021. I love film, so my ultimate goal is to do film. I would like to share those stories of masculinity and the different veils and stories that can be uncovered about the human experience. "Spending time with my family traveling and seeing things that I've never seen before.""I want to see things, I want to spend time with the people that I love," he concluded.To learn more about actor and personal trainer Robert Dowdy, check out his IMDb page