Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Rebecca Zamolo is a YouTube mega-star, content creator, social influencer, actress, activist, and all-around entrepreneur. She chatted with Digital Journal about her latest endeavors. Her most recent series, "Game Master," is a real-life escape room meets "Amazing Race." In the last year, Rebecca and her husband Matt have created over 250 "Game Master" videos which have garnered over 300 million views. She was recently nominated for her first two Streamy Awards for "Show of the Year" for her popular YouTube series "Game Master" and for "Best Collaboration" for her "Game Master" video entitled "World's Largest YouTube Takeover In Real Life at VidCon." "It started out with us buying a cabin and it has evolved. Now, we have a house and it's fun. It feels like an escape room in real life. It is everything I love and I get to make videos doing that," she said. On her two Streamy nominations, she said, "It was surreal. I started out producing for other YouTubers. For me to be there for my own content is so exciting. Honestly, to be nominated with so many people that I really respect so much is really awesome. I was very happy. It was my first nominations." In addition, Zamolo has captured her ongoing struggle with Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in her documentary, "Inside/Out: My Battle With IBD." With the goal of raising awareness about IBD, she has documented every step of the way through surgeries, and as she trained for and ran a half marathon to support the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. "When I found out that I had to have my colon removed, it was very overwhelming and I went through so many emotions. I decided that I needed to share my story because there were so many people that were silently suffering. This documentary has allowed me to connect with people on a much deeper level," she said. On being a YouTube sensation in the digital age, she said, "I love making music, I love inspiring people and having fun. I am very aware of my audience and I'm trying to be a role model. Everyone has their own genius. That's why I love escape rooms so much because you need everybody's way of learning to help get out of an escape room: some people are good at puzzles, some people are visual learners and there are so many different ways of learning." For young and aspiring entrepreneurs, she said, "I've had great mentors along the way, and some of them, I never met in real life. A lot of times, when I had questions I turn to books, podcasts, and YouTube videos. Hearing those stories and learning from them is really inspiring. Study everything and learn from everyone." Most recently, she celebrated the launch of her first #ZamFam Lip Gloss, where she collaborated with IGXO Cosmetics. This ultra-comfy lip gloss looks bright fuchsia (her favorite shade) but creates a sheer, everyday look. It is all vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and made in America. Zamolo is excited because creating this lip gloss was fulfilling a childhood dream. "It is awesome. I wasn't sure what my audience would think about it because I've never done a lipgloss before. I am so proud of it. It's exactly what I wanted it to be, from the smell to the packaging of it," she said. "The lipgloss was kind of a risk, but the response has been phenomenal." Zamolo shared that she recently bought her first house, and she gave her fans a virtual tour on YouTube. Particularly impressive about her house is that it has many wellness areas, and her routine is really great. She wakes up very early, runs, exercises while listening to podcasts, films every day releases over six videos a week, and she eats clean. For Zamolo, Tacotopia was a great deal of fun last summer. "It was amazing. I love things that bring communities together in fun, creative ways. Pop-ups are so much fun for me," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Stepping into the Unknown." Zamolo defined the word success as "being fearless in following your dreams and finding happiness on that journey." "Success is the balance of the two," she explained. "Thank you to the fans. My biggest question is: what more can I do for them? How can I evolve? I am always looking for new and creative ways to help people and to make them feel empowered. Hopefully, I can find a way to help fulfill that," she concluded. To learn more about Internet sensation Rebecca Zamolo, follow her on 