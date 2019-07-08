Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Entertainment Monique Samuels from the Bravo reality show "The Real Housewives of Potomac" chatted with Digital Journal about her experience on the show, "Not for Lazy Moms" and the impact of technology on the entertainment industry. Samuels was able to cope through her difficult pregnancy. "Oh my gosh, it was, thank God for a good husband. He definitely kept me encouraged, he catered to me like hand and foot. He was amazing. My first two pregnancies he was working doing college football, so he was barely around and I was just managing on my own," she said. "Now that he's coaching high school football he has more time at home so I couldn't have asked for a better situation," she said. "I lean on him a lot literally and figuratively. He kept the stress away from me as you saw in I think that was the second episode, even with the women when they want drama my husband is like not for it so he pulled me away quick, and he does not feel bad about it." She shared that "Not For Lazy Moms" just started doing live podcasts. "On a business level, we want to start doing podcasts tours, going outside of our area and tapping into the people who love to listen to the 'Not For Lazy Moms' podcast. We love doing mixers and events, so we really want to start doing that for couples, moms-to-be, dads-to-be and for everybody who just wants to have fun but also learn a little bit in the process," she explained. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry Regarding the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Samuels said, "It's making things so much easier on the go. Before if you took a road trip you couldn't bring your cable with you, so now it's like everything is literally in your lap and easier to reach. People are able to search for what they want, so it makes it even more competitive when you're trying to push any initiative, even with our show. Technology has definitely changed the game." On her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "With my kids, anytime we're traveling they have their iPads and they have their favorite shows. And then even with research, trying to have a business and now that it's pretty much worldwide because of the platform that's worldwide with Bravo." "Thank God for technology, we can reach people in places that we've never even dreamt of going to. It's nice and then you're able to interact and engage and be more creative with how you deliver whatever topics you're trying to put out there," she added. When asked what motivates her each day, she responded, "My kids and my husband for sure." "My husband [Chris Samuels] had a 10-year career as an NFL player. I always tell him that I didn't realize it was on the job training when we were dating and I was his business manager so early on in our relationship and now the shoe is on the other foot and the tables have turned and everything that I watched him do, how he handles press, how he handles fans, now it's like 'whoa, okay, I'm doing the same thing.' So he definitely motivates me." "He had a very long career and he's such a pro and good person. He has been such a good model and example for me going into this whole Bravo world," she said. "And with my kids, I just want to be the best mom. I know when they grow up they're going to have their own complaints of what we didn't do right, as any child does, but I just really would love for them to be able to grow up and say, 'you know what mom, you gave the best example that I needed for growing up and being a great human being in general,' so they're always motivating me to do better. And my platform is family and parenting, so that's definitely a motivator." To learn more about "Not For Lazy Moms," check out their On her experience on the Real Housewives of Potomac, she said, "So far, it's been good. It's definitely been a life-changing experience with the platform and everything that Bravo offers. I am grateful for it, and I am just trying to take advantage of that platform by boosting the business that I started so many years ago, 'Not For Lazy Moms' and just kind of taking that to the next level with the podcast and events to come." 