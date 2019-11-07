Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Darin Brooks chatted with Digital Journal about his acting work on "The Bold and The Beautiful," his daily motivations, and becoming a father for the first time. Brooks is drawn to his character, Wyatt Spencer, since "he lives life to the fullest." "That's the kind of character I like to play in general," he admitted. "One thing I don't like about Wyatt is that he has a tendency to go for his brother's girls and it never ends up well for him. It is always better for Liam in the end." On being a part of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS, a daytime drama with such a rich history, he said, "It is so family-oriented. Executive producer Brad Bell treats everybody at work like they are a part of his family. It is an amazing experience. I have been on the show for six years now, and we have traveled to all these different places. I was proposed to my wife in Paris and that was a surreal experience as well. You can't go wrong with that." Each day, Brooks is motivated simply by "life and love." "You can't wrong with either of those," he said. "I love learning new things, I love to surf, I love to work out and I love boxing. My wife and my baby girl motivate me to be a better person," he said. "I love this business," he continued. "I love writing and producing content. The business is exciting since the storytelling is exciting and it changes every day," he added. On balancing his family life with his acting career, he said, "The nice part about being on The Bold and The Beautiful is that it's like a 9 to 5 job. We shoot 80 to 100 pages a day. It's really the best schedule to have and we can all have family lives." When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy (where soap actors have to memorize many pages of scripts), Brooks responded, "The brain is a muscle and memorization is a muscle, and it gets stronger and stronger. Back in the day, when I started on Days of Our Lives, we had an acting coach there that taught me a few tricks on how to memorize my lines. Also, you do it day in and day out and the muscle gets stronger. Then, you are memorizing 60 pages in a day, and it's there." He described the digital age as "very interesting." "We are kind of in the middle of the digital age. I feel like it's still the Wild Wild West. New apps are coming out every day and new channels. There is a lot more content these days, and it's an exciting time," he said. On the best advice that he was ever given, he said, "Go after what you want and ignore the naysayers. With social media, there is a lot of negativity out there. If you ignore that, and go after what you want, and believe in yourself, then you can accomplish anything in life." "That's the advice I will give to my daughter when she has a little bit more of a vocabulary," he said, with a chuckle. For young and aspiring actors, he echoed his previous remarks. "Go after what you want," he said. "Also, never stop learning. I am still in acting class." He praised his world-renowned acting coach Ivana Chubbuck for being "amazing." "Ivana is like a family member for us. She knows people and she knows how to deal with them and she knows how to take that into our work and how we interact with each other," he said. "Getting into an acting class will boost your learning, and it makes you more of a well-rounded, dynamic actor. Never become complacent and keep learning. You can never stop learning." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, "Let's do this." "That has always been my motto whenever things would come up such as new adventures as a child. I would always say 'let's do this' and 'let's go for it.' Jump in head first," he explained. A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Brooks enjoys working out in his spare time, boxing, hiking and surfing in Hawaii. "I also love traveling and seeing the world. My mom implemented that in our lives at a young age. There is a lot more out there than what you know in Hawaii. There are different countries, different religions, different mindsets and different experiences. I like traveling a lot too," he said. Brooks defined success as "the amount of love that you have around you: friends, family, and co-workers. The more love you have means more success to me than anything." For his dedicated fans on The Bold and The Beautiful, Brooks said, "Thank you so much for watching us day in and day out. You keep me employed. As long as you are watching, having fun and being entertained, then, we are doing our job. That's what I love the most: putting smiles on people's faces and making them cry. We appreciate you and we love you." 