Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Actress McKenzie Westmore chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about fitness, married life, Westmore Beauty, "The Bay," and she recalled her time on "Passions" and several memorable co-stars. She also defined the word success. Fitness "My passion has been fitness and training. I became a certified fitness trainer while I was on Passions," she said. "I started a live Zoom workout class. It has limited spots once a week and I personally guide the people that are in the class through the week. I give them nutritional guidance and ideas of workouts for the rest of the week, and I do a question and answer session at the end of the Zoom. I try to make it a fun hour or hour and a half." Patrick Tatopoulos In her personal life, she is married to Westmore Beauty For the veteran actress, Westmore Beauty is a labor of love, and she enjoys doing her makeup challenge on Instagram. Makeup has been a part of her family's legacy for the past one hundred years (her parents are award-winning makeup artists Michael Westmore and Marion Westmore). "Westmore Beauty is going amazing," she exclaimed. "The Monday makeup challenge is getting tougher because I am getting more and more work. We are trying to see if we can keep it going." "Westmore Beauty is my second child," she said. "Blood, sweat, and tears go into every product that I bring to it. I believe in everything I put out wholeheartedly." The Bay She opened up about playing Caroline Allen in the hit digital series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin. "I love The Bay," she exclaimed. "Gregori is one of the nicest, gentlest, and sweetest human beings on this planet." "I had a blast, I had the best time on that show. I feel lucky to have been a part of it," she said. "I would love it if Caroline Allen turned into something more. Jade Harlow on that show is such a sweetheart. Although we were both on Passions together, we barely got to see each other on there, while we had deep, connecting moments in The Bay. I adore that girl." Passions Westmore is known for her portrayal of Sheridan Crane in the defunct NBC daytime drama Passions. She also had nothing but the kindest words about Galen Garing, who played Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald, her character's love interest on Passions. "Galen is another one I adore," she said. "It's funny because an article just came out on "Apparently 43 percent of viewers said that McKenzie Westmore needs to come to Days of Our Lives. The fact that I had the majority made me feel so good. If they asked me, I would jump over to Days of Our Lives and go to Salem in a heartbeat," she said with a sweet laugh. "I love Eric [Martsolf] too," she said. "I remember celebrating his twins' first birthday. We had so many experiences together. Eric's wife, Lisa, is an absolute doll. We do a show like Passions and you can't help but become family. Even though you may not talk as often, there is still a connection and you continue that friendship." She also shared that she enjoyed being a part of Passions alums Travis Schuldt and Natalie Zea's podcast " View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passions for Life (@passionsforlifepod) During the quarantine, she revealed that she spent a good chunk of time building a home gym. "I spent a lot of my time putting together a home gym," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Reinvention." "That word is coming up more and more in my life lately," she said. "When Face Off went down, that's when I realized that I had to reinvent myself. That's partly why I started the workout videos, it's another reinvention and a way to help other women. My goal is to bring women together and know that they are not alone." Success She defined the word success as "seeing my son excel in school and being happy." "To see him, at 14 years old, balance his life as he does right now. When my son is happy and when Patrick is happy, and when I see my family happy and fulfilled, that's success," she said. Westmore expressed her appreciation for all of her dedicated fans. "My God, I have the best fans. I feel like I am on top of the world with the fan-base that I have. They have followed me through Passions and Face Off and now back on QVC. The fact that they have followed me for the last 20 years is mindblowing to me. I can't say enough thanks to them. I try to give back as much as I can because I wouldn't be where I am without the fans," she said. McKenzie Westmore Patrick Tatopoulos To learn more about actress McKenzie Westmore, follow her on For more information on Westmore Beauty, check out its McKenzie Westmore Patrick Tatopoulos Track and field legend Wilma Rudolph once said: "Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us." McKenzie Westmore is a woman that epitomizes this quotation."My passion has been fitness and training. I became a certified fitness trainer while I was on Passions," she said. "I started a live Zoom workout class. It has limited spots once a week and I personally guide the people that are in the class through the week. I give them nutritional guidance and ideas of workouts for the rest of the week, and I do a question and answer session at the end of the Zoom. I try to make it a fun hour or hour and a half."In her personal life, she is married to Patrick Tatopoulos , a Greek-French production designer and director. She shared that she enjoys blending in Greek cuisine once in a while. "Our cuisine at home is mixed, we do a lot of Mediterranean, and he is really good with cooking from all over," she said.For the veteran actress, Westmore Beauty is a labor of love, and she enjoys doing her makeup challenge on Instagram. Makeup has been a part of her family's legacy for the past one hundred years (her parents are award-winning makeup artists Michael Westmore and Marion Westmore). "Westmore Beauty is going amazing," she exclaimed. "The Monday makeup challenge is getting tougher because I am getting more and more work. We are trying to see if we can keep it going.""Westmore Beauty is my second child," she said. "Blood, sweat, and tears go into every product that I bring to it. I believe in everything I put out wholeheartedly."She opened up about playing Caroline Allen in the hit digital series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin. "I love The Bay," she exclaimed. "Gregori is one of the nicest, gentlest, and sweetest human beings on this planet.""I had a blast, I had the best time on that show. I feel lucky to have been a part of it," she said. "I would love it if Caroline Allen turned into something more. Jade Harlow on that show is such a sweetheart. Although we were both on Passions together, we barely got to see each other on there, while we had deep, connecting moments in The Bay. I adore that girl."Westmore is known for her portrayal of Sheridan Crane in the defunct NBC daytime drama Passions.She also had nothing but the kindest words about Galen Garing, who played Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald, her character's love interest on Passions. "Galen is another one I adore," she said. "It's funny because an article just came out on Soap Hub , and it said something about Rafe (Galen's character in Days of Our Lives) not being able to find the right woman.""Apparently 43 percent of viewers said that McKenzie Westmore needs to come to Days of Our Lives. The fact that I had the majority made me feel so good. If they asked me, I would jump over to Days of Our Lives and go to Salem in a heartbeat," she said with a sweet laugh."I love Eric [Martsolf] too," she said. "I remember celebrating his twins' first birthday. We had so many experiences together. Eric's wife, Lisa, is an absolute doll. We do a show like Passions and you can't help but become family. Even though you may not talk as often, there is still a connection and you continue that friendship."She also shared that she enjoyed being a part of Passions alums Travis Schuldt and Natalie Zea's podcast " Passions for Life ."During the quarantine, she revealed that she spent a good chunk of time building a home gym. "I spent a lot of my time putting together a home gym," she said.On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Reinvention." "That word is coming up more and more in my life lately," she said. "When Face Off went down, that's when I realized that I had to reinvent myself. That's partly why I started the workout videos, it's another reinvention and a way to help other women. My goal is to bring women together and know that they are not alone."She defined the word success as "seeing my son excel in school and being happy." "To see him, at 14 years old, balance his life as he does right now. When my son is happy and when Patrick is happy, and when I see my family happy and fulfilled, that's success," she said.Westmore expressed her appreciation for all of her dedicated fans. "My God, I have the best fans. I feel like I am on top of the world with the fan-base that I have. They have followed me through Passions and Face Off and now back on QVC. The fact that they have followed me for the last 20 years is mindblowing to me. I can't say enough thanks to them. I try to give back as much as I can because I wouldn't be where I am without the fans," she said.To learn more about actress McKenzie Westmore, follow her on Instagram and Twitter For more information on Westmore Beauty, check out its official website and Instagram page More about McKenzie Westmore, Fitness, passions, westmore beauty, Actress McKenzie Westmore Fitness passions westmore beauty Actress