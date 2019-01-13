Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Garden City - Young actor and dancer Max Hafker about his role as Jake in "Freckleface Strawberry," which was performed on December 15 at the Garden City Community Church on Long Island. "At first, it was a little bit hard. I played Jake, who is the nerdy best friend of Freckleface Strawberry," he said, about getting into character. "Then, as the show got closer, I improved on learning my lines, and getting the dance scenes. Also, my singing improved for the show, which was good. I was psyched when it all came together." Max Hafker in "Freckleface Strawberry" Eric Hafker Hafker acknowledged that the hardest part for him was "learning all the lines." "I had this big solo that I had to do, which was called 'Be Yourself.' I had to practice a lot," he admitted. A highlight for the young actor and dancer was making friends with his fellow cast members. For young and aspiring entertainers, Hafker said, "At first, it will be very hard, and you might freak out. Don't doubt yourself. Know that you can do it. Be patient. It takes time to learn your lines. When the show gets closer, you are really going to wow the audience." Hafker shared that he uses technology a great deal. "I edit videos. I have a green screen, and sometimes I use it to make my own movies with my friends. Editing can play a big part in another aspect of theater. I work on acting and dancing, and I also do editing," he said. He noted that he used hard copies as opposed to digital scripts for Freckleface Strawberry. "It was written on paper, and it was in a binder," he said. The young entertainer revealed that he would love to be involved in more shows in the future. "Being an actor and doing theater enhances both my happiness and my self-esteem. I have a real passion for acting and dancing," he said. Freckleface Strawberry is based on the best-selling book by Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore. "I really liked the book by Julianne Moore because it shared the same theme as the musical production," he said."At first, it was a little bit hard. I played Jake, who is the nerdy best friend of Freckleface Strawberry," he said, about getting into character. "Then, as the show got closer, I improved on learning my lines, and getting the dance scenes. Also, my singing improved for the show, which was good. I was psyched when it all came together."Hafker acknowledged that the hardest part for him was "learning all the lines." "I had this big solo that I had to do, which was called 'Be Yourself.' I had to practice a lot," he admitted. A highlight for the young actor and dancer was making friends with his fellow cast members.For young and aspiring entertainers, Hafker said, "At first, it will be very hard, and you might freak out. Don't doubt yourself. Know that you can do it. Be patient. It takes time to learn your lines. When the show gets closer, you are really going to wow the audience."Hafker shared that he uses technology a great deal. "I edit videos. I have a green screen, and sometimes I use it to make my own movies with my friends. Editing can play a big part in another aspect of theater. I work on acting and dancing, and I also do editing," he said.He noted that he used hard copies as opposed to digital scripts for Freckleface Strawberry. "It was written on paper, and it was in a binder," he said.The young entertainer revealed that he would love to be involved in more shows in the future. "Being an actor and doing theater enhances both my happiness and my self-esteem. I have a real passion for acting and dancing," he said. More about Max Hafker, Julianne moore, Freckleface Strawberry, Actor, Dancer Max Hafker Julianne moore Freckleface Strawber... Actor Dancer