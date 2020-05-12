Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Max Gail ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of a forthcoming fan event this September in New Jersey. At this upcoming fan event, Gail will be joined by such fellow General Hospital co-stars as Emme Rylan, William deVry, Leslie Charleson, "I've had a great experience with this character, Mike Corbin, and all the wonderful people that I am working with," he said. "The Gail was the recipient of the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his stellar portrayal of Mike Corbin on General Hospital. "That felt really cool," he admitted. "I really enjoyed it. Years before, I had gotten a couple of nominations for another show, Barney Miller." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "There is a lot more content being created these days with all of these streaming services. The entertainment business has certainly changed a lot from the days of Barney Miller when there were three channels and PBS. Life has changed for all of us in the digital age, though, now there are many people that are growing up in it." For young and aspiring actors, Gail said, "If you approach it as a way to grow and learn, and become a more fulfilled person, then, you will get value out of it, and you have good relationships." On the title(s) of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Do It Now" and "Now or Never." He defined the word success as "fulfillment and accomplishment." For his dedicated fans, he concluded, "We are kindred spirits, in some kind of way." To learn more about veteran actor Max Gail, follow him on On Sunday, September 20, Gail will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. "I plan to show up," he said. "I look forward to the fan interaction. The fans in the soap world are very involved with the characters and the storylines."At this upcoming fan event, Gail will be joined by such fellow General Hospital co-stars as Emme Rylan, William deVry, Leslie Charleson, Josh Swickard , and Marcus Coloma , among others. To learn more about this General Hospital Fantasy event in New Jersey, click here "I've had a great experience with this character, Mike Corbin, and all the wonderful people that I am working with," he said. "The Alzheimer's storyline touches a lot of people in their lives, so I appreciate having a chance to have that exchange and interaction with people."Gail was the recipient of the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his stellar portrayal of Mike Corbin on General Hospital. "That felt really cool," he admitted. "I really enjoyed it. Years before, I had gotten a couple of nominations for another show, Barney Miller."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "There is a lot more content being created these days with all of these streaming services. The entertainment business has certainly changed a lot from the days of Barney Miller when there were three channels and PBS. Life has changed for all of us in the digital age, though, now there are many people that are growing up in it."For young and aspiring actors, Gail said, "If you approach it as a way to grow and learn, and become a more fulfilled person, then, you will get value out of it, and you have good relationships."On the title(s) of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Do It Now" and "Now or Never."He defined the word success as "fulfillment and accomplishment."For his dedicated fans, he concluded, "We are kindred spirits, in some kind of way."To learn more about veteran actor Max Gail, follow him on Twitter More about Max Gail, General hospital, Actor, Emmy, New jersey Max Gail General hospital Actor Emmy New jersey